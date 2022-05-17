Salvation Army of North Texas resumes Inspiring Hope Luncheon

Former Dallas Cowboys star Drew Pearson will be the keynote speaker Wednesday (May 18) when the Salvation Army of North Texas resumes its annual Tarrant County Inspiring Hope Luncheon after two years of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Inspiring Hope Luncheon is held in cooperation with the Dallas Cowboys and makes its return from noon to 2 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As one of the signature fundraising events of The Salvation Army of North Texas, the luncheon raises vital funds to help those combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness, the organization said in a news release. Proceeds from the luncheon will help support The Salvation Army’s operations across Tarrant County, including programs such as the North Texas Youth Education Town, Family Life Center, J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center, and Northside Corps Community Center.

Pearson, an all-star wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 1970s and ‘80s who was inducted last year into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an author and motivational speaker with a longstanding history of community service in North Texas and volunteerism with The Salvation Army.

“We are honored to be able to gather in person again for such an important fundraising event with the help of our friends at the Dallas Cowboys,” said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Events like these are critical for The Salvation Army to raise awareness of the needs facing our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Salvation Army is the largest social services provider in North Texas, covering 4,078 square miles at 19 locations across five counties. Services include six shelters and senior living centers, three recovery programs, and 12 food pantries.

Last year, the organization served more than 11.6 million meals, provided more than 520,000 nights of shelter, paid more than $9,000,000 in financial assistance to help 30,000 individuals, and comforted 84,000 people through spiritual care.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas and find out how to help, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.