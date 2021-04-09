Samsung announces relief grants

Samsung Austin Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics America have announced a $1 million donation to Central and North Texas communities to aid in winter storm recovery and relief efforts.

Among other agencies Samsung’s donation will help the North Texas Food Bank in providing hunger relief for North Texans.

Samsung will also provide additional community support through ongoing employee match programs and safe, targeted volunteer efforts.

As a part of the Texas community for the past 25 years, Samsung has invested more than $17 billion across the state over the past few decades, the company said. From 5G innovation, mobile sales and marketing, research and development and semiconductor manufacturing, the company employs more than 6,000 Texans.

“People are in need, and Samsung wants to help,” said K.S. Choi, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. “We remain committed to the communities where we live, work and support our customers. Working together with our partners, we will support these communities as quickly as possible.”

Last year, Samsung donated more than $4 million to non-profit organizations across the U.S. to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts in the local communities where its employees live and work.

“We understand how the winter storm severely impacted our lives and our businesses and we want to help lift up those individuals and families who are in need,” said Dr. Sang Sup Jeong, President, Samsung Austin Semiconductor. “We are all in this together. As we celebrate 25 years in Austin, we want to demonstrate our appreciation and support of this community with this gift as we all recover together.”