Second phase of affordable housing announced by UGM

Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County has announced its second affordable housing development in less than three years with a development named The Crossroads.

The next phase of mixed-use development features 68 single 650-square-foot apartments and will be located on the site of Union Gospel Mission’s donation warehouse on Lancaster Street.

The Crossroads will be an addition to The Vineyard on Lancaster, which has been fully-leased since April 2020.

“The global pandemic, vast unemployment and our community’s recent population boom has continued to overtax an already stressed housing challenge,” said Don Shisler, president and chief executive officer of Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

“We are grateful we have been able to assist 104 individuals and families during this difficult year by providing new, clean affordable housing with purposeful amenities at The Vineyard on Lancaster but to be honest, it’s simply not enough. Time is of the essence to add to our community’s affordable housing options,” Shisler said.

The Crossroads is estimated to be 55,930 square-feet and is expected to cost $12 million to build, with significant funding requested through housing tax credits. The architect is Schwarz Hanson Architects.

“One of the best differentiating factors of our affordable housing developments is the on-site case management that is offered to all residents, including meals, access to a food pantry, Bible study and more,” Shisler said. ”New, clean affordable housing with helpful amenities provides dignity and hope to our neighbors, both critical for future success.”

A dedication for The Vineyard On Lancaster and the Healing Shepherd Clinic is scheduled June 8 at 9:00 a.m. at Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, 1321 E. Lancaster Ave.

Located at 1401 E. Lancaster in east Fort Worth, The Vineyard on Lancaster – a part of the Near East Side Urban Village revitalization – welcomed a majority of its initial tenants at the onset of COVID-19 and has been 100% leased since April 2020.

The Vineyard was made possible through collaborative partnerships with City of Fort Worth and JPS Health Network.

In February, the Texas Apartment Association awarded The Vineyard on Lancaster with the Affordable Housing Award for innovation in new affordable housing construction. Additionally, AHF (Affordable Housing Finance Magazine) bestowed the 2020 Readers Choice Award in the Special Needs category on the mixed-use development.

The two-building campus offers 102,679 square-foot of mixed-used development and cost $22 million to complete, $12 million of which was funded by housing tax credits through the National Housing Trust Fund and the Affordable Housing Program.

Additional funding for The Vineyard on Lancaster was provided by private foundations, including The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Leo Potishman Foundation, The Morris Foundation, The Ryan Foundation and Wells Fargo Housing Philanthropy NeighborhoodLIFT and Priority Markets Program.

The architect for The Vineyard on Lancaster was Schwarz Hanson Architects, while the general contractor was Scott Price at Fort Construction. Grapevine-based Alpha Barnes provides leasing services.

Founded in 1888, Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County is a Christian nonprofit organization dedicated to providing love, hope, respect and a new beginning for homeless men, women and children living in Tarrant County.

