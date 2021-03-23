Shoppa’s Material handling supports CEC Food Bank

Following the recent winter storm that impacted millions of people across North Texas, Shoppa’s Material Handling, a Fort Worth-based material handling solutions company, provided essential food and water to help restock the depleted Community Enrichment Center Food Bank.

“Through our partnership with United Way of Tarrant County, we learned that the CEC Food Bank was in desperate need of non-perishable food items and bottled water,” said Jimmy Shoppa, President of Shoppa’s Material Handling. “We knew we had to take immediate action, and we quickly launched a food drive.”

During the week of March 1-8, more than 300 Shoppa’s employees at its Fort Worth and Saginaw locations and its partner Viking Power, mobilized and gathered over 2,740 pounds of food and water, which Shoppa’s delivered to the CEC Food Bank March 9, the company said in a news release.

“Because of the substantial support we received from Shoppa’s, we can get critical supplies like food and water to families in need in Tarrant County,” said CEC VP of Development Pam Hudson. “The impact from COVID-19 coupled with the recent ice storm left our food pantry in need of many items at the time Shoppa’s arrived, so we’re incredibly thankful for the support of community partners during times like these.”

In December 2020, Shoppa’s announced its partnership with United Way of Tarrant County, working together to provide a helping hand to the community and offer hope to those in need.

“Our relationship with United Way of Tarrant County, coupled with our generous employees, made it easy to spring into action to replenish the food bank to support our community. We look forward to finding new ways to engage and support the important work they are doing to keep our communities moving,” Shoppa said.

The Shoppa’s team is planning to grow the partnership and currently is exploring several community-based program options to bring much-needed support to Tarrant County families.

Shoppa’s Material Handling was founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Worth nine locations and 450 employees throughout Texas and Missouri.