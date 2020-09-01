Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

Opportunities for Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a minimum during the COVID-19 pandemic but multiple events are now slated for the balance of the 2020 calendar year, the organization said.



They are:

National Teddy Bear Day: Sept. 9

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter worked with the NASCAR Foundation to select two local children’s hospitals to distribute 20 “Speedy Bears” per hospital on National Teddy Bear Day, Sept. 9. The two hospitals chosen, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, are both post grant recipients of Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

North Texas Giving Day: Sept. 17

This year’s 12th annual online event has transformed an idea to help awareness of nonprofits into a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving. During North Texas Giving Day, Sept. 17, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist to build a stronger and more vibrant community. Last year’s event raised more than $50,000 To make a donation or to learn more about the 2020 event, please go to https://www.northtexasgivingday.org

Laps for Charity: Sept. 6

One of most anticipated events Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter holds annually is Laps for Charity. This year’s event, Sept. 26 from 6-9 p.m., will once again provide the thrilling experience of driving your personal vehicle around the world renowned 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway race track where legendary racers like Dale Earnhardt, Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson and Helio Castroneves have raced at more than 200 miles per hour. Gates open at 5:30 and all participants must pre-register.

For further detail: https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/texas/laps-for-charity

Register now: https://am.ticketmaster.com/tms/scclapsforcharity#

American Red Cross Blood Drives

The tremendous outpouring of local community support for a series of five American Red Cross blood drives at Texas Motor Speedway has resulted in more than 150 blood donations. In an effort to help to continuing need to replenish the blood supply and monetary donations, dates for four more donation opportunities have been determined for the balance of the 2020 calendar. The upcoming dates are Sept. 16, Nov. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 15.

The blood drives are scheduled, by appointment only, for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse is located at 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside Turn 2 of the speedway property.

To register: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

To make a financial donation online, visit www.redcross.org/donate and select “Coronavirus Outbreak.”

To make a contribution by check, write “Coronavirus Outbreak” in the memo line, and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Find a Red Cross blood drive near you by logging onto www.RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.



NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 24-25 with the Texas 500 weekend. The doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1 and the Performance Racing Network). It gives way to the NASCAR Cup Series Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN). Gates open at 10 a.m.

The Oct. 24 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (3:30 p.m. on NBCSN and PRN) will be a non-spectator event.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/texas-500-nascar-race-weekend

One ticket will be good for both races and kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

Click https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/2020-event-return-guide for a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about the Texas 500.

