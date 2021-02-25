Sundt Foundation donates to five DFW charities

During its first-quarter round of giving, the Sundt Foundation awarded $11,400 in grants to five nonprofits in the Metroplex.

“Our employee-owners continue to support organizations directly impacted by the pandemic,” said Elizabeth Harvey, the Sundt Foundation’s North Texas board member. “Organizations such as Family Compass and SafeHaven of Tarrant County provide critical support to the local community and have seen an increase in demand within the past year.”

Each of the following organizations received $2,280.

Kids-U supports low-income families across the Metroplex by providing after-school programming, summer camps, community dinners and adult education courses.

The Travel and Sports Legacy Foundation provides scholarships annually to underserved students in Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts program and students in the University of Texas at Arlington Kinesiology Sports, Leadership & Management program.

Family Compass supports families in need, specifically single-parent homes, by providing essential supplies and emergency relief such as food pantries, rent and utility assistance.

The Women’s Center of Tarrant County offers support to low-income women, particularly those with children and people of color. The center provides employment services, financial coaching and necessary assistance.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County provides emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims through their SafeShelter program.

The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.

The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 as a way for employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in donations. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant may call (480) 293-3000 or visit https://www.sundt.com/social-responsibility/community-involvement/ for more information.

Sundt has offices in Tempe and Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Fort Worth, Irving and El Paso, Texas and Sacramento, San Diego and Irvine, California.