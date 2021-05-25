Thursday, May 27, 2021
Sundt Foundation donates to four charities

FWBP Staff
Sundt Foundation

The Sundt Foundation awarded nearly $9,000 in grants to four nonprofits in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in its most recent quarterly giving round.

“The North Texas Sundt Foundation committee believes in giving back to and supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Barbara Terry, the Sundt Foundation’s North Texas board member. “Supporting organizations like Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Project 4031 makes me proud to be a part of the Sundt family and the Foundation.”

Each of the following organizations received $2,230:

– The Cook Children’s Health Foundation provides easy-to-access healthcare services for children living in low socioeconomic areas through Cook’s Children’s Neighborhood Clinics.

– Project 4031 in Fort Worth offers services for terminally ill children and adults and provides financial assistance through their Funding for Families program.

– Fort Worth Museum of Science and History offers virtual and in-person STEM education for disadvantaged students within the North Texas communities.

– Christ’s Haven for Children based in Keller provides stable homes for abused and abandoned children outside of state foster care.

The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners, the foundation said in a news release.

