Sundt Foundation donates to North Texas COVID-19 relief efforts

The Sundt Foundation donated $11,000 in emergency relief funds to three local food banks to address the increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

and North Texas Food Bank received $4,000 each, and Compassion Corsicana received $3,000 in relief aid.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused distress for many in the communities where we work and live,” Elizabeth Harvey, the Sundt Foundation’s North Texas board member, said in a news release. “Our Foundation board made a swift decision to donate $200,000 in relief aid to over 20 nonprofits across our nine geographic markets, including three here in the Metroplex.”

In addition to providing COVID-19 donations, Sundt’s project team building a new administrative building for Denton County volunteered with Serve Denton, a local nonprofit organization, to help get food and supplies delivered to high-risk individuals and their families.

“Thank you so much to the employees at Sundt Construction! Together, we will get through this crisis stronger,” said Erin Fincher, director of foundation relations at North Texas Food Bank.

During its regular quarterly grant cycle, the Sundt Foundation awarded $10,400 to six other organizations across the Metroplex.

Women in Need of Generous Support received $1,600 to help provide women with family support, career guidance and financial independence. Additional grant recipients include Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, HopeKids North Texas, Mid-Cities Care Corps, Miracle Fields of DFW Inc. and PTSD Foundation of America. Each organization received $1,800.

The Sundt Foundation awards grants each quarter to nonprofit organizations that support disadvantaged children and families. Grant recipients are selected through an application process, then reviewed by Sundt employee-owners within their local giving area.

Sundt Construction Inc. is one of the country’s largest general contractors. The 130-year-old firm specializes in building, transportation, industrial and concrete work and is owned entirely by its 1,700-plus employees.

Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.

The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 as a way for employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. The organization is funded primarily by contributions from Sundt employees, which are matched by the company.

To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly $11 million in donations. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant may call (480) 293-3000 or visit https://www.sundt.com/social-responsibility/community-involvement

for more information.

