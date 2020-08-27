92.4 F
Nonprofit Tarrant Area Food Bank offers third consecutive Mega Mobile Market
Tarrant Area Food Bank offers third consecutive Mega Mobile Market

By FWBP Staff
Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Mega Mobile Market – a large-scale food distribution event that will be held weekly through November – is scheduled Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at  Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Road, Fort Worth 76119.

Locations for future Mega Mobile Markets are still to be determined.

Last week’s event served more than 900 families. The goal for Aug. 28 is to serve 1,200 families.

This event is designed to serve any and all residents of the Fort Worth community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to receive food at this event, the food bank said.

Tarrant Area Food Bank continuously strives to provide access to nutritious food to as many people as possible across 13 counties in North Texas.

