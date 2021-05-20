Tarrant Area Food Bank partners with meal kit company HelloFresh

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), the primary distribution source of donated food for hunger-relief partner agencies and feeding programs in Tarrant County, has teamed up with HelloFresh, a leading meal kit company, to provide more than 250,000 meal kits in Tarrant County and the 12 surrounding counties by the end of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity over the past year, with recent studies finding that there are nearly 550,000 people still battling food insecurity across the 13 counties served by TAFB.1

The meal kits were specially designed by HelloFresh through its Meals with Meaning program to provide food insecure residents with wholesome, fresh ingredients to make complete meals at home for their families. Each meal kit consists of a step-by-step recipe card and all the ingredients needed to make hearty meals like Chicken Sausage Pasta with Tomato Cream Sauce & Zucchini or Cheesy Chicken & Bean Taco Skillet. In addition to a meal kit, recipients will also receive a bag of fresh, seasonal fruit. Meal kits will be assembled every Wednesday at the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Distribution Center in Fort Worth by community volunteers and initially distributed at their weekly Mega Mobile Market, which takes place at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, every Friday from 9:00 am CT to 12:00 pm CT. As an ongoing program, the meal kits will be distributed through TAFB’s vast network of partner agencies.

“Tarrant Area Food Bank is so appreciative of our partnership with HelloFresh to give nutritious home meal kits to those families and friends who attend our Mega Mobile events,” said Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “We are always looking for ways to encourage our food insecure families to learn how to cook fresh vegetables and incorporate them into their daily meals, which is exactly what Meals with Meaning does as well.”

HelloFresh, which operates distribution and fulfillment facilities in Grand Prairie and Irving, is the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide. Through its ongoing Beyond the Box social impact program, HelloFresh regularly donates fresh, unsold ingredients to TAFB, reducing food waste while providing nutritious food to those who need it most. With the introduction of Meals with Meaning, HelloFresh is providing ingredients to make full meals and recipe inspiration for community members to incorporate fresh produce into their meals.

“At HelloFresh, our mission is to ensure that fresh, delicious food is easily accessible, especially for our neighbors and local community members who may be struggling with food insecurity,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “The pandemic has had a significant impact on food insecurity and we are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to provide Meals with Meaning meal kits to residents in need.”

www.tafb.org. To learn more about HelloFresh’s social impact initiatives through its Beyond the Box program, visit: https://www.hellofresh.com/pages/beyond-the-box.