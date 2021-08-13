Tarrant County Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 5

23 of Tarrant County’s finest restaurants are participating in the 2021 DFW Restaurant Week, which kicks off on August 6 and extends through September 5. This year’s participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, with select restaurants also offering two-course lunches for just $19.

For each meal purchased at Tarrant County participating restaurants, 20 percent will be donated back to Fort Worth nonprofit Lena Pope, which works to improve the behavioral and mental health of hundreds of local children and families. With more than $2.3 million raised since 1998, DFW Restaurant Week is one of Lena Pope’s largest annual fundraisers.

Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week include:

FORT WORTH

B&B Butchers & Restaurant – 5212 Marathon Avenue – www.bbbutchers.com

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine – 4259 Bryant Irvin Road – www.bonnellstexas.com

City Works Eatery & Pour House – 5288 Monahans Avenue – www.cityworksrestaurant.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 812 Main Street – www.delfriscos.com

Del Frisco’s Grille – 154 East 3rd Street – www.delfriscosgrille.com

Fixture Kitchen & Social Lounge – 401 West Magnolia Avenue – www.fixturefw.com

Grace – 777 Main Street – www.gracefortworth.com

Rise Souffle nº3 – 5135 Monahans Avenue – www.risesouffle.com

Silver Fox Steakhouse – 1651 S. University Drive – www.silverfoxcafe.com

Texas de Brazil – 101 North Houston Street – www.texasdebrazil.com

Toro Toro – 200 Main Street – www.torotorofortworth.com

Waters Restaurant – 301 Main Street – www.waterstexas.com

Wicked Butcher – 512 Main Street – www.wickedbutcher.com

ARLINGTON

Mercury Chop House Arlington – 2221 East Lamar Boulevard – www.mercurychophouse.com

Piccolo Mondo – 829 East Lamar Boulevard – www.piccolomondo.com

Restaurant506 at the Sanford House – 506 North Center Street – www.thesanfordhouse.com

The Melting Pot – 4000 Five Points Drive – www.meltingpot.com

COLLEYVILLE

Next Bistro – 5003 Colleyville Boulevard – www.nextbistrotx.com

GRAPEVINE

Mac’s on Main – 909 South Main Street – www.macsteak.com

ROANOKE

The Classic Café at Roanoke – 504 North Oak Street – www.theclassiccafe.com

SOUTHLAKE

Del Frisco’s Grille – 1200 East Southlake Boulevard – www.delfriscosgrille.com

Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse – 3305 East Highway 114 – www.kirbyssteakhouse.com

WEATHERFORD

Fire Oak Grill – 114 Austin Avenue – www.fireoakgrill.com

“Supporting this year’s DFW Restaurant Week is especially important due to the ever-increasing number of local children struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of the pandemic. The more funds we raise from DFW Restaurant Week, the more local families we can help with our mental and behavioral health interventions and counseling/therapy,” said Ashley Elgin, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Lena Pope. “We hope our local residents will see this as an opportunity to give back and open their hearts and wallets to support these benevolent Tarrant County restaurants and our hundreds of local families in-need.”

ABOUT LENA POPE

Lena Pope believes that children possess unlimited potential and are deserving of our investment. Since 1930, Lena Pope has worked to improve child well-being in Tarrant County. Lena Pope provides evidence-based, research-tested programs focusing in prevention and early intervention services that support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of children and families. Lena Pope uses investment from the community to change lives, families and Tarrant County. For more information, visit www.LenaPope.org.

ABOUT DFW RESTAURANT WEEK

DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is North Texas’ largest culinary event. Each summer, diners enjoy delicious prix fixe meals at fine dining restaurants across the area, with a portion of the price donated to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope. Over the past 24 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $10 million in