Friday, August 13, 2021
80.9 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeNonprofit

Tarrant County Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 5

FWBP Contributor
🕐 3 min read
Restaurant Week courtesy photo

23 of Tarrant County’s finest restaurants are participating in the 2021 DFW Restaurant Week, which kicks off on August 6 and extends through September 5. This year’s participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, with select restaurants also offering two-course lunches for just $19.

For each meal purchased at Tarrant County participating restaurants, 20 percent will be donated back to Fort Worth nonprofit Lena Pope, which works to improve the behavioral and mental health of hundreds of local children and families. With more than $2.3 million raised since 1998, DFW Restaurant Week is one of Lena Pope’s largest annual fundraisers.

Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week include:

FORT WORTH

ARLINGTON

COLLEYVILLE

GRAPEVINE

ROANOKE

SOUTHLAKE

WEATHERFORD

“Supporting this year’s DFW Restaurant Week is especially important due to the ever-increasing number of local children struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of the pandemic. The more funds we raise from DFW Restaurant Week, the more local families we can help with our mental and behavioral health interventions and counseling/therapy,” said Ashley Elgin, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Lena Pope. “We hope our local residents will see this as an opportunity to give back and open their hearts and wallets to support these benevolent Tarrant County restaurants and our hundreds of local families in-need.” 

ABOUT LENA POPE

Lena Pope believes that children possess unlimited potential and are deserving of our investment. Since 1930, Lena Pope has worked to improve child well-being in Tarrant County. Lena Pope provides evidence-based, research-tested programs focusing in prevention and early intervention services that support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of children and families. Lena Pope uses investment from the community to change lives, families and Tarrant County. For more information, visit www.LenaPope.org.

ABOUT DFW RESTAURANT WEEK

DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is North Texas’ largest culinary event. Each summer, diners enjoy delicious prix fixe meals at fine dining restaurants across the area, with a portion of the price donated to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.  Over the past 24 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $10 million in

Previous articleChoctaw Casino unveils $600M expansion aimed at North Texas visitors
Next articleIt’s $5 burger time! Fort Worth Burger Week set for Aug. 23-29
FWBP Contributor

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.