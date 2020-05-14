84.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home Nonprofit Texas Bar Foundation grant to Alliance For Children
Nonprofit

Texas Bar Foundation grant to Alliance For Children

By FWBP Staff

A grant to support the salary and services to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities under the law was presented in April 20 to Alliance For Children’s Family Advocacy program by the Texas Bar Foundation, Alliance said in a news release.

Alliance For Children’s mission is to protect Tarrant County children from child abuse through teamed investigations, healing services and community education.

The organization said the grant will allow Alliance For Children to continue to provide legal justice and healing services to thousands of Tarrant County child abuse victims this year.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by the members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.

www.allianceforchildren.org

Previous articleDallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith to host minority entrepreneurs’ summit
Next articleFort Worth home sales down 24% in April

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX