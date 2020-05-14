Texas Bar Foundation grant to Alliance For Children

A grant to support the salary and services to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities under the law was presented in April 20 to Alliance For Children’s Family Advocacy program by the Texas Bar Foundation, Alliance said in a news release.

Alliance For Children’s mission is to protect Tarrant County children from child abuse through teamed investigations, healing services and community education.

The organization said the grant will allow Alliance For Children to continue to provide legal justice and healing services to thousands of Tarrant County child abuse victims this year.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by the members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.

