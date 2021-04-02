Texas Rangers accepting nominations for Rangers Relievers Program

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has opened nominations for the Rangers Reliever Program, recognizing heroes across Texas. Nominees will have the chance to win the “Globe Life Field Experience,” which includes two tickets to a Texas Rangers regular-season game, in-game recognition and much more.

The years 2020 and 2021 have been challenging for communities across Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm had significant physical, emotional and economic impacts on all our communities. Yet, we have seen many examples of the “human spirit” shining throughout our community during these dark times, the Rangers said.

Twelve Rangers Relievers will be selected based on their contributions to the community as described in the applicant’s nomination essay. Nominations are open to all Texas Residents, 18 years of age or older, who give their resources and time to aid the community, including first responders, military and medical personnel, teachers, grocery store clerks and more.

“This program will shine a light on the heroes that have helped lift our communities during these challenging times and recognize their hard work and commitment to giving back,” said Karin Morris, Senior Vice President of Community Impact & Executive Director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. “The Rangers Foundation and Rangers organization is thankful for the efforts of so many and look forward to hearing and sharing their stories.”

To nominate someone who has exhibited the characteristics of a “Rangers Reliever,” visit:

https://www.mlb.com/rangers/community/rangers-relievers

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 5, 2021.