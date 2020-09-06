77.6 F
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Texas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation honored 10 different nonprofit organizations with a total of $100,000 in grants during the #TogetherWe Give Concert Sept. 3.
The grants will help support 10 organizations that have worked tirelessly throughout 2020. Each organization received a grant for $10,000 to help with their efforts in the community. Grant recipients were chosen for the funds based on their mission and impact in the community, the Texas Rangers said in a news release.
The recipients were honored at Thursday night’s #TogetherWe Give Concert, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, featuring national recording artist Eli Young Band. The private socially-distanced event thanked Foundation sponsors for their contributions, as well as highlighted the Foundation’s efforts over the course of the year.
Financial contributions were helped in part through First Look Tour sales. An MLB Military grant helped fund the USO Spousal Support donation.


Since March, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has supported the community in COVID-19 relief efforts. In addition to donating over 4 million meals to over 140,000 individuals, it has also developed and implemented additional funding and support throughout the community.
Organizations honored were Mission Arlington; Buckner International; SafeHaven of Tarrant County; Make-A-Wish North Texas; Do It For Durrett Foundation; NAACP – Arlington Chapter – for educational programs; Bonton Farms; USO-Spousal Support program; Tarrant Area Food Bank; and North Texas Food Bank.
– FWBP Staff

