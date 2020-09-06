Texas Rangers Wives raise $20K to kick start new empowerHER chapter



empowerHER, a nonprofit organization serving girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mothers, announced it has successfully opened the Southwest Chapter.

Thanks to the generosity and support of Jenna and Jeff Mathis along with the Texas Rangers Wives, more than $20,000 was raised in a Mystery Ball Sale last season to open the Chapter safely and responsibly, the Rangers said in a news release.

empowerHER is one of the only nonprofit organizations in the U.S. serving girls and young women of mother loss in a community-based, non-therapeutic and volunteer-driven model. Funds raised to kick start the Southwest Chapter will go directly to building the team and infrastructure needed to successfully replicate empowerHER programs.



“empowerHER is near and dear to my heart. I recently lost my mother and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” said Jenna Mathis. “The silver lining in my grief was learning to be thankful for and appreciate the time that I had with my mom for much of my life. It’s heartbreaking to imagine a young girl growing up without her mother, knowing the heartache that goes along with such a significant loss. If I can help support the girls of empowerHER in even the smallest way, I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”

“Words cannot begin to describe my gratitude for the strong, selfless and generous women and men who spearheaded this tremendous fundraising and awareness effort to support a community of young girls silently suffering,” Founder Cara Belvin said in a news release.

“I formed empowerHER around my dining room table in 2013 as a family and friends’ movement when no other organization like it existed. We built scalable programs that I knew could be replicated across the country for girls in need if I could just find committed Ambassadors like Jenna. I am forever grateful to her and the Texas Rangers Wives for helping to make my dream a reality,” she said.

