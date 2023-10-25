The Shops at Clearfork to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Fort Worth area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday (Oct. 28).

The event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. at The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth. Complete details about the walk, registration and donations are available online.

In conjunction with the walk, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The ceremony is “a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the association said in a news release. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease, the release said.

Anna de Haro of iHeartMedia will host the ceremony.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Jessica Wauson, event chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1 million caregivers.

About the association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information visit the association’s website or call 800.272.3900.

About the walk

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans through the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk, and the association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.