The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is hosting a Food Distribution event Saturday, Oct. 24, outside of Globe Life Field. Donated food will include dairy, produce, meat and cheese.

Food will be distributed on a first come-first served basis, from 8-10 a.m., the foundation said in a news release.

“The World Series has brought an added national spotlight to both Globe Life Field and the City of Arlington. The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation wanted to thank the community for their support of Globe Life Field and the Texas Rangers,” said Karin Morris, Senior Vice President of Community Impact. “We recognize that many of our fans and neighbors are still facing significant challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The food distribution will help provide relief to families that are in need during this difficult time.”

The Foundation has partnered with Food for the Soul to provide more than 30 pounds of food to each recipient at Saturday’s event. Food for the Soul is a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger through various programs and initiatives.

The food distribution event will be in Prius Lot F, located to the North of Globe Life Field. Guests should enter the parking lot from AT&T Way.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has hosted several food distribution events this year to help support families in need throughout the pandemic. In total, the Foundation has donated over 5 million meals and snacks to over 150,000 individuals across 17 different locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation food event Saturday

