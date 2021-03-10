Locomotive manufacturer makes donation for North Texas winter storm relief

The Wabtec Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB), has announced a donation of $30,000 to support local relief efforts in Texas following last week’s winter storm and destructive power outages.

The donation will be split among three nonprofits: Salvation Army of North Texas, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.

“As an active member of North Texas, we are committed to supporting the communities where our employees live and work,” said Nicole Theophilus, Chief Human Resource Officer for Wabtec. “Last week’s extreme winter weather left our employees and our communities hurting and without the basic services we depend on every day. As hundreds of thousands of Texans continue to deal with the lingering impacts of the storm, far too many will need shelter and food to thrive. Through this donation, we hope they find comfort and relief.”

Wabtec has more than 1,200 employees across multiple sites in Texas, including its one-million-square foot locomotive plant in Fort Worth.

“We are grateful to Wabtec for their continued support,” said Julie Butner, President and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “Last week’s storm compounded the challenges many people were already facing with the pandemic. This donation will provide much needed support for our relief efforts.”

The Salvation Army of North Texas provided food, shelter and warm clothing during the storm. “Thank you to Wabtec and its employees for recognizing the importance of our most vulnerable neighbors having food, shelter and warm clothing during the record-low winter temperatures,” said Christina Cavalier, Senior Director of Community Relations for The Salvation Army of North Texas. “The generous donation will help our organization to continue to meet our mission of helping those in need – whenever and wherever the need exists.”

"The severe weather was particularly challenging for our shelters and outreach teams who were caring for people experiencing homelessness while also navigating the same power and water challenges as many other community members," said Lauren King, Executive Director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. "We are grateful for the support of Wabtec as we look to continue mobilizing the community and meeting the needs of the most vulnerable in our community, especially in these times of crisis."