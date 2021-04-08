The WARM Place hosts first-ever golf tournament fundraiser this May

Players will tee off at “The WARM Place Classic – Fore the Children” on May 14, at the newly renovated Texas Rangers Golf Club. This pristine course is one of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s stops shortly before The Classic.

The tournament will follow a scramble format and will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Participants will enjoy fun competition including prizes, a raffle, lunch and more.

Presented by Meredith and Stephen Luskey, all proceeds will benefit the mission of The WARM Place to provide grief support at no cost to children and their families who are grieving the death of a loved one.

Online team and player registration is open. The team entry fee is $1,400, and single players pay $350 to play. A few sponsorships are still available and can be purchased online as well.

The Classic will include several contests and prizes including a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one on No. 15 and $5,000 for one lucky finalist in the putting contest. Other prizes will be given out for the longest drive, closest to the pin, and straightest drive competitions.

The WARM Place hopes to raise $90,000 through the tournament to support its mission. Thanks to sponsors, players, and donors, the tournament has raised almost $52,000 as of April 6. You can help The WARM Place reach its goal by registering to play, becoming a sponsor or making a donation.

This inaugural tournament would not be possible without its event chairs, Alyson and Chance Williams, and committee: Lacey and Cullen Green, Mason Green, Rachel and Ford Hausser, Carolyn and Will Osborne, Abby and Alex Reardon, Jennifer and Brian Roosth and Morgan and Peter Welch.

The WARM Place Classic will follow health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event site: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-warm-place-classic-fore-the-children

Register: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-warm-place-classic-fore-the-children/register

Sponsorships: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-warm-place-classic-fore-the-children/store

Donate: https://www.thewarmplace.org/our-mission/?form=TWPCLASSIC

The mission of The WARM Place is to provide grief support for children ages 3 ½ – 18 and their families as well as young adults 19 – 25 who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Since its inception, The WARM Place has expanded its services and helped over 40,000 children and their families through peer support grief groups. The WARM Place was the first grief support center for children in Texas and remains the only agency in Tarrant County solely dedicated to children’s grief support.