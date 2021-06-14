Traveler joins TAFB as executive vice president

Dr. Shagranda Traveler has joined Tarrant Area Food Bank as Executive Vice President leading Advocacy, Marketing Communications, and People and Culture for the organization. Traveler is a strategic talent management and leadership development executive with 20 years of experience in the nonprofit and financial services industries. She brings an extensive background in community development from the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and corporate human resource talent management and global marketing for a Fortune 50 firm.

Traveler is recognized as the 2019 Community Champion of the Year by the National Black MBA Association and was awarded the international Leadership Excellence Award from Walden University’s Board of Directors.

“Tarrant Area Food Bank’s mission is to empower our communities to alleviate hunger by providing food, education, and resources. As we expand our services and advocacy work, in support of food insecure families in our 13-county service area, we are confident that Dr. Traveler will advance the efforts of Tarrant Area Food Bank to have an even greater impact in the communities that we serve. We are honored to have her join our executive leadership team,” said Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO, Julie Butner.

Traveler succeeds Charles Boswell who joined TAFB in 2015. Boswell is a former Fort Worth City Manager and upon his retirement, will continue to serve on the Board’s Emeritus Committee.

Traveler earned a DBA from Walden University, an MBA from the University of Dallas, and her Bachelor of Science from Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Committed to public service, Shagranda is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a proud alumna of Leadership Mansfield, and newly inducted into the Rotary Club of Fort Worth.

Traveler will be working at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s 2525 Cullen St. administrative building.