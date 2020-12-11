Twisted X contributes $1.2 million breast cancer counseling center

Twisted X, along with Wise Health System, has announced the first Tough Enough To Wear Pink affiliated counseling center in Decatur to Serve as dedicated resource for those affected by breast cancer.

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work, and outdoor categories.

The company will contribute $1.2 million to the flagship center, which will create a designated home and therapeutic resource for individuals and their families who are currently fighting and recovering from breast cancer.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from Twisted X and the western and rodeo community to launch a Tough Enough to Wear Pink counseling center,” said breast cancer survivor and creator of Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Terry Wheatley. “To say it is going to change lives is an understatement, as it will create a safe place, a therapeutic resource and a second home for survivors, current fighters and their families battling breast cancer.”

The center will offer comprehensive services and programs that address coping with the diagnosis of breast cancer, body image, anxiety, spirituality and more. The center will be staffed with licensed clinical social workers from Wise Health System who have broad and comprehensive experience in this field.

“The Wise Health System family is deeply committed to our community and leading the growth and development of health care services in our area. This clinic is an extraordinary way we can help transform and improve lives with our resources and expert team,” Kelly Jones, Senior Director of Social Services at Wise Health System said in a news release.

While Twisted X is leading the charge to bring this counseling center to life, the company is welcoming other industry leaders who want to help this cause with the intent to open more locations in western-centric communities including Dallas, Greensboro, Houston, San Antonio and more.

“We’re honored to come together to rally against breast cancer and create a destination in our hometown for individuals, families, children and more,” said Prasad Reddy, CEO of Twisted X. “A core philosophy of our company DNA is to foster a world that gives back, and we could not be prouder to give something back to these families.”

The center is already taking patients at the Wise Health System East Campus in Decatur and hopes to open it its own location by Spring 2021.

It offers in-person one on one appointments and group sessions as well as virtual options. It is open to all people in the DFW area.

To book an appointment: (940) 539-0683.

To learn more, share support or to get involved, please visit www.toughenoughtowearpink.com To learn more about Twisted X, visit www.twistedx.com