U.S. Chamber awards East Parker County Chamber with 5-star accreditation

The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its recent board meeting this week, awarded the East Parker County Chamber with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit its local economy and positively influence its community,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “We applaud these organizations for advancing the principles of free enterprise.”

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement.

In order to receive acreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in its operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete, the East Parker County Chamber said in a news release.

There are more than 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States and only 204 chambers across the country have earned the Accreditation designation, and 128 are 5-Star.

East Parker County Chamber is one of only 40 Accredited Chambers in Texas.

“This is a huge accomplishment that could not have been made possible without the help of the Chamber board of directors, Chamber Foundation board members and staff,” said President & CEO Lisa Flowers, CCE, IOM.

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members, the news release said.

– FWBP Staff