United Way of Tarrant County 2020-2021 campaign leaders

The United Way of Tarrant County has selected Hadley Woerner, Tarrant County Regional President for Frost Bank, as chair of its annual campaign, and Brian Coltharp, president of Freese and Nichols Inc., as co-chair, officially kicking off the fundraising season.

As chair and co-chair, Woerner and Coltharp will work together to identify new companies to participate in United Way of Tarrant County’s annual campaign and build on relationships of current companies to increase financial support of the organization’s work in the community, United Way said in a news release.

Brian Coltharp

“I am proud to lead this year’s annual campaign with Brian on behalf of United Way of Tarrant County,” Woerner said. “We are living in extraordinary times and the amount of need in the community as a result of COVID-19 makes our work even more important. As we move to recover from the pandemic, I encourage all businesses to join us as we continue to support those most in need.”

Woerner has been active in many community and professional organizations though the years In addition to his role as campaign chair, he serves as a board member for United Way of Tarrant County. He is a member of North Texas LEAD and the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

He also is past board chair and a current board member of Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail, treasurer of the Tarleton State University Foundation, and member of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce board of directors and investors council.

Coltharp, too, serves several community and professional organizations.

He has been a board member for United Way of Tarrant County since 2018, as well as serving on the boards of DFWI (Downtown Fort Worth Inc.), the ACEC (American Council of Engineering Companies of Texas) , The College of Engineering Board of Advisors and Department of Civil Engineering Advisory board, University of Texas Arlington, and North Texas LEAD. He is also a longtime member of the American Water Works Association, where he has served on national technical committees.

“Hadley and Brian are longtime supporters of United Way of Tarrant County and true champions of our community. We are honored they are leading our annual campaign at a time when so many in our community are challenged with personal and economic hardships as a result of the pandemic,” said Leah King, President and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County.

“We will benefit greatly from their leadership, and we look forward to working with them on a successful campaign,” King said.