United Way of Tarrant County announces $2.1 million community investment

United Way of Tarrant County has allocated $2.1 million to assist 66 community-based programs in support of its efforts to provide systemic solutions to ongoing social challenges, the organization announced Monday (Oct. 9).

The money was generated by contributions to its Community Fund, United Way said in a news release, and will go toward efforts focused on providing near- and long-term support within four primary focus areas:

Community response – providing the basics for daily needs, disaster relief, and military and veteran families.

Community health – ensuring a community where everyone can be safe and healthy, focusing on underserved neighbors, women, children, older adults and those with disabilities.

Financial empowerment – equipping individuals with the tools for independence, from financial literacy to stable housing and transportation.

Education and learning – preparing the current and future workforce to contribute to their success and community.

“As quickly as our community grows, so does the need,” said Leah M. King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC). “By supporting programs led by UWTC and local organizations doing great work in our community, we’re creating a more vibrant, stronger Tarrant County. We’re grateful for the generous donations from companies, foundations and individuals to our Community Fund, which allows UWTC to bolster the community.”

Donors contributing to UWTC’s Community Fund ensure vital resources are available in the local community, the release said. The fund is instrumental in providing nutritious meals for older adults, implementing educational programs for PreK-12 students, extending much-needed assistance with rent and utilities for struggling families, supporting veteran services across North Texas, and providing a wide array of other resources that fulfill basic needs.

Key beneficiaries of the funds are three UWTC programs:

Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County (community health), which provides a variety of services in support of older adults, those with disabilities and caregivers in the Metroplex.

Mission United initiative (community response), which covers every area of support needed by veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (financial empowerment), which offers free income tax services to tens of thousands of households earning $60,000 or less.

Other funding recipients include:

Organization Program Focus

AB Christian Learning Center Education & Learning

Ability Connection Texas Community Health

ACH Child and Family Services Financial Empowerment

AIDS Outreach Center Financial Empowerment

Alliance Child & Family Solutions Community Health

Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Community Health

American Red Cross, North Texas Region Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Arlington Charities, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Arlington Life Shelter Financial Empowerment

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant Education & Learning

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant Education & Learning

Camp Fire First Texas Education & Learning

Cancer Care Services Community Health

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth Financial Empowerment

Center for Transforming Lives Education & Learning

Child Care Associates Education & Learning

Chris Howell Foundation Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Christ’s Haven for Children Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Clayton YES! Education & Learning

Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant Education & Learning

Community Enrichment Center Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Community Frontline Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Community Learning Center, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Dental Health for Arlington, Inc. Community Health

DFW Asylum Seeker Housing Network Financial Empowerment

Foundation Communities Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

G.R.A.C.E. Financial Empowerment

Girls Incorporated of Tarrant County Education & Learning

Guardianship Services, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

inspirED Education & Learning

Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Education & Learning

Lena Pope Home Education & Learning

LVTRise Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Mansfield Mission Center Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Maroon 9 Education & Learning

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Mercy Clinic Community Health

Mission Central Metroplex Education & Learning

New Day Arlington Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

NewDay Services for Children & Families Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

nPower Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Pathfinders of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant Financial Empowerment

Project Transformation Education & Learning

Reading Partners Education & Learning

Recovery Resource Council Community Health

Rosa Es Rojo, Inc Community Health

STEPS With Horses Community Health

SafeHaven of Tarrant County Financial Empowerment

Seasons of Change, Incorporated Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Servolution Network Financial Empowerment

Sixty & Better Community Health

Southwestern Diabetic Foundation Community Health

Tarrant County Academy of Medicine Community Health

Tarrant Literacy Coalition Education & Learning

Taste Project Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

The Ladder Alliance Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

The Salvation Army of Tarrant County Financial Empowerment

The Women’s Center of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

United Community Centers, Inc. Education & Learning

Urban Strategies Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Volunteers of America Texas Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Community Response/ Financial Empowerment

Information for this article was provided by United Way of Tarrant County.