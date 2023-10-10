United Way of Tarrant County announces $2.1 million community investment

United Way of Tarrant County has allocated $2.1 million to assist 66 community-based programs in support of its efforts to provide systemic solutions to ongoing social challenges, the organization announced Monday (Oct. 9).
The money was generated by contributions to its Community Fund, United Way said in a news release, and will go toward efforts focused on providing near- and long-term support within four primary focus areas:
- Community response – providing the basics for daily needs, disaster relief, and military and veteran families.
- Community health – ensuring a community where everyone can be safe and healthy, focusing on underserved neighbors, women, children, older adults and those with disabilities.
- Financial empowerment – equipping individuals with the tools for independence, from financial literacy to stable housing and transportation.
- Education and learning – preparing the current and future workforce to contribute to their success and community.
“As quickly as our community grows, so does the need,” said Leah M. King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC). “By supporting programs led by UWTC and local organizations doing great work in our community, we’re creating a more vibrant, stronger Tarrant County. We’re grateful for the generous donations from companies, foundations and individuals to our Community Fund, which allows UWTC to bolster the community.”
Donors contributing to UWTC’s Community Fund ensure vital resources are available in the local community, the release said. The fund is instrumental in providing nutritious meals for older adults, implementing educational programs for PreK-12 students, extending much-needed assistance with rent and utilities for struggling families, supporting veteran services across North Texas, and providing a wide array of other resources that fulfill basic needs.
Key beneficiaries of the funds are three UWTC programs:
- Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County (community health), which provides a variety of services in support of older adults, those with disabilities and caregivers in the Metroplex.
- Mission United initiative (community response), which covers every area of support needed by veterans, active-duty military and their families.
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (financial empowerment), which offers free income tax services to tens of thousands of households earning $60,000 or less.
Other funding recipients include:
Organization Program Focus
AB Christian Learning Center Education & Learning
Ability Connection Texas Community Health
ACH Child and Family Services Financial Empowerment
AIDS Outreach Center Financial Empowerment
Alliance Child & Family Solutions Community Health
Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Community Health
American Red Cross, North Texas Region Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Arlington Charities, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Arlington Life Shelter Financial Empowerment
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant Education & Learning
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant Education & Learning
Camp Fire First Texas Education & Learning
Cancer Care Services Community Health
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth Financial Empowerment
Center for Transforming Lives Education & Learning
Child Care Associates Education & Learning
Chris Howell Foundation Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Christ’s Haven for Children Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Clayton YES! Education & Learning
Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant Education & Learning
Community Enrichment Center Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Community Frontline Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Community Learning Center, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Dental Health for Arlington, Inc. Community Health
DFW Asylum Seeker Housing Network Financial Empowerment
Foundation Communities Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
G.R.A.C.E. Financial Empowerment
Girls Incorporated of Tarrant County Education & Learning
Guardianship Services, Inc. Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
inspirED Education & Learning
Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Education & Learning
Lena Pope Home Education & Learning
LVTRise Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Mansfield Mission Center Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Maroon 9 Education & Learning
Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Mercy Clinic Community Health
Mission Central Metroplex Education & Learning
New Day Arlington Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
NewDay Services for Children & Families Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
nPower Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Pathfinders of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant Financial Empowerment
Project Transformation Education & Learning
Reading Partners Education & Learning
Recovery Resource Council Community Health
Rosa Es Rojo, Inc Community Health
STEPS With Horses Community Health
SafeHaven of Tarrant County Financial Empowerment
Seasons of Change, Incorporated Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Servolution Network Financial Empowerment
Sixty & Better Community Health
Southwestern Diabetic Foundation Community Health
Tarrant County Academy of Medicine Community Health
Tarrant Literacy Coalition Education & Learning
Taste Project Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
The Ladder Alliance Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
The Salvation Army of Tarrant County Financial Empowerment
The Women’s Center of Tarrant County Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
United Community Centers, Inc. Education & Learning
Urban Strategies Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Volunteers of America Texas Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Community Response/ Financial Empowerment
Information for this article was provided by United Way of Tarrant County.