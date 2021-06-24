United Way of Tarrant County announces community investment of $2.65 million

United Way of Tarrant County announced June 23 the investment of $2.65 million in the community through its Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund, the Veterans Fund and the Women United Fund.

The investment provides funding to 54 organizations to tackle ongoing social challenges related to basic needs, affordable housing/homelessness, education, health care and transportation. The funding also addresses inequities and disparities across Tarrant County.

This is in addition to the more than $5.5 million in Emergency Relief Funds invested in the community in the last year to assist those in need as a result of COVID-19. United Way of Tarrant County also allocated more than $430,000 to organizations and individuals impacted by February’s Winter Storm Uri.

“The Tarrant County community was greatly impacted as a result of the pandemic and winter storm,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “The amount of suffering and grief was overwhelming, and we are just now beginning to recover. Through generous donations by companies, foundations and individuals, United Way of Tarrant County can provide ongoing, long-term support to the community as we all strive to overcome these difficult times.”

Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund

The Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund was established to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides meals for senior citizens, students and families, assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities and other basic needs. The fund also is used to create job development and training programs, educational programs for PreK-12 and college readiness, as well as programs for general and mental health.

Recipients of funding include:

AIDS Outreach Center $90,000

Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter $45,000 American Red Cross $75,000 Arlington Charities $48,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Tarrant County $129,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County $50,000 Catholic Charities Fort Worth $90,000 Child Care Associates $90,000 Clayton Youth $70,000 Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County $62,500 CommUnity Frontline $12,500 Community Learning Center Inc. $100,000 Community Link $15,000 Como Lions Heart $17,500 DASH Network $17,500 Dental Health Arlington $35,000 Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition $15,000 Girls, Inc. $75,000 Guardianship Services $30,000 Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration $25,000 Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas $7,000 I Can Still Shine $5,600 Ladder Alliance $90,000 Lena Pope $70,000 Marriage Management $17,500 Meals on Wheels $75,000 Opening Doors for Women in Need $14,000 Pathfinders $90,000 Presbyterian Night Shelter $77,000 Reading Partners $87,500 Resource Recovery Council $55,400 Rosa es Rojo $17,500 SafeHaven $129,000 Salvation Army $90,000 Southwest Diabetic Foundation $27,500 Tarrant Literacy Coalition $20,000 The Women’s Center $100,000

United Community Centers $60,000

Veterans Fund

United Way launched its Veterans Fund in 2013 with a generous corporate contribution by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company and an additional gift from Bell. The funding is dedicated to supporting military service members who are returning to civilian life in the Tarrant County area, including counseling, career and financial coaching, addiction treatment and other high-priority needs.

This year’s funding includes:

22Kill $15,000

Community Learning Center Inc. $69,000

Destiny Pointe $12,500

Lift Fund $63,000

Marriage Management $12,000

MHMR Visions $35,000

Pathfinders $49,000

Recovery Resource Council $60,000

Servolution Network $33,500

Tarrant County Veterans Court $15,000

Volunteers of America TX $36,000

Women United Fund

The Women United Fund, established in 2008, is allocated to organizations that support both women and girls through services and programs that garner a quality education, enhance job skills, and extend the opportunity to change their lives in other ways.

Grants from the Women United Fund were awarded to: