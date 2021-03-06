United Way invests $100,000 to assist those most impacted

United Way of Tarrant County, through its Emergency Relief Fund, announced it is investing $100,000 in the Tarrant County Community to offset unexpected expenses as a result of the recent winter storm.

The funds will help older adults, including clients of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA), pay for items such as food, utility bills, rent, hotels and housing solutions, and clothing and toiletries. The funds were to be immediately distributed to vulnerable population.

AAA targets services to older adults who have the greatest economic and social need. AAA clients are adults older than 60 years of age, many of whom live alone, are immobile and isolated. Most do not have caregivers and suffer from dementia related diseases.

“Our older adult population is one of the most vulnerable in our community and like so many in our community is in desperate need of assistance because of the damage caused by the winter storm,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “Working with the Agency Area on Aging, we can quickly distribute emergency funds to help our older neighbors who are many times forgotten.”

United Way of Tarrant County activated its Emergency Relief Fund Feb. 18 to help those impacted by the recent winter storm.

Donations can be made at www.unitedwaytarrant.org/donate

As additional donations are received funds will be distributed to older adults and families with household income less than $60,000, and nonprofit organizations that sustained damage during the storms.