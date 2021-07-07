United Way of Tarrant County names Melinda Johnston board chair

United Way of Tarrant County announced July 6 that Melinda M. Johnston is the new chair of the board of directors. She succeeds James Powell, who now serves as the immediate past chair of the board.

In addition, seven individuals were named as new members of the board.

“As we move toward our centennial year in 2022, we are excited to welcome our new board members and work with Melinda as we move forward and continue to serve the community,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “Our board members are dedicated and passionate about Tarrant County and provide United Way with great leadership and guidance.”

Johnston is Senior Financial Advisor for M2J Wealth Management Group at Merrill Lynch.

She is a distinguished community volunteer and served as chair of the United Way Steering Committee for Women United and as a member of the board of directors and chair of the Heart Ball for the American Heart Association. She has also been recognized as a member of the Circle of Champions at Merrill Lynch. Johnston also will serve on the Executive Committee of the United Way of Tarrant County Board of Directors.

New board members:

Tara L. Hogan is general manager of the Texoma Service Unit of Union Pacific Railroad.

Bal Joshi is a Senior Vice President at Hancock Whitney Bank.

Chandler Merritt serves as an Assistant County Administrator for Tarrant County, the third largest county in Texas.

Jeff Postell is founder of Post L Group LLC and chairman of the DFW Chapter National Association of Minority Contractors.

Kellie Richter is executive vice president and Chief Marketing and Client Experience Officer at First Command Financial Services Inc. in Fort Worth.

Kenneth Washington is an Engineer II with ATMOS Energy.

Corey Wilson is Chief Operating Officer at Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth. Prior to joining Texas Health, he was Vice President, Ancillary & Support Services, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in Oakland, CA, where he was responsible for the operational, financial and strategic activities for the hospitals’ ancillary services departments and the hospitals’ support services departments, comprising 246 full-time employees.

Second term board members:

Brian Coltharp, P.E., President and CEO, Freese and Nichols

Melinda M. Johnston, Senior Financial Advisor, M2J Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch

Carlo Capua, President, The Meeting Squad

Pat Linares, Former Interim superintendent, Fort Worth and Crowley ISDs, and education consultant Members of the current Executive Committee and Board of Directors are:

Executive Committee

Board Chair: Melinda M. Johnston, Senior Financial Advisor, M2J Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch

Immediate Past Board Chair: James Powell, Assistant General Counsel, North Central Texas Council of Governments

Chair of Compensation and Benefits Committee: Jill Lyttle, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Leadership Development, First Command Financial Services Inc.

Chair of Governance Committee: Justin R. Chapa, Of Counsel, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP

Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee and Compliance Officer and Treasurer: Josh McNamara, CPA, CVA, Partner, Hartman Wanzor LLP

Chair, Investment Committee: Josh McNamara, CPA, CVA, Partner, Hartman Wanzor LLP

Chair, Strategic Planning Committee: Cheryl Mobley, CEO, reCalibrate LLC

Chair, Diversity Committee: Carlo Capua, President, The Meeting Squad

Chair, Community Investment Committee: Kristy Odom, Community Volunteer

Co-Chair Annual Campaign: Hadley Woerner, President, Tarrant Region Frost Bank, and Co-Chair Annual Campaign: Brian Coltharp, P.E., President and CEO, Freese and Nichols

Non-Voting Member: Leah M. King, President and CEO, United Way of Tarrant County

Non-Voting Member: Beverly Boyd, Corporate Secretary, United Way of Tarrant County

Directors:

Dr. Keon Anderson, Dentist, JPS Correction Center; Stevan (Steve) B. Bobb, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, BNSF Railway Company; Sean Donohue, Chief Executive Officer, DFW International Airport; John A. Flack, Partner, KPMG LLP; Dalton (DJ) Harrell, Director of Development Services, City of Fort Worth; Tara L. Hogan, General Manager, Union Pacific Railroad Texoma Service Unit; Jarrett (Jay) Jackson, Precinct Administrator, The Office of Commissioner Devan Allen; Bal Joshi, Senior Vice President at Hancock Whitney Bank; Pat Linares, Former Interim Superintendent, Fort Worth and Crowley ISDs, and Education Consultant; Chandler Merritt, Assistant County Administrator, Tarrant County; Allison Mullis, Executive Vice President Human Resources, Bell Helicopter; Martin Noto, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer, Inwood National Bank Fort Worth; Brian D. O’Neill, Principal, Pacheco Koch; H. Richard Payne, Partner, EY Assurance Services; Jeffery Postell, President, Post L Group; Kellie Richter, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Client Experience Officer, First Command Financial Services Inc.; James Sharp, AICP, LEED Green Associate, VLK Architects; Abbie Shipp, Professor of Management & Leadership Dept, TCU Neeley School of Business; Tom Stallings, Founder, Firm Strategist, Mosaic Strategy Partners; Gloria Starling, Managing Partner, The Capital Grille Fort Worth; Kenneth Washington, Engineer II, Atmos Energy Corporation Mid-Tex Division; Jeff Whitfield, Partner, Kelly Hart; Jennifer Wichmann, Deputy City Manager Shared Services, City of Arlington, Arlington City Manager’s Office; Barbara M. Williams, Capital Partner, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson; and Corey Wilson, Chief Operating Officer, Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth.

Ex-Officio Voting Directors:

Chair, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council: Tito Rodriguez, retired Deputy Mayor Pro-Term, City of North Richland Hills Chair, Arlington Steering Committee: Michael “J. G.” McLaughlin, Director of Development, College of Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington Chair, NE Steering Committee: Adrianna Watson, Community Volunteer Chair, Women United: Cathy David, Chief Merchandising Officer, Cost Plus World Market Brian Golden, President, Tarrant County Central Labor Council

Rolling off the Board:

Earnest Boone, Secretary/Treasurer District Lodge 776, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Joseph Deleon, President, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Shannon Fletcher, Chief of Staff, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office Scott Hickson, Partner, EY Fort Worth Melody Johnson, Scholar in Residence, Texas Christian University Daniel Torres, General Superintendent, Texoma Service Unit, Union Pacific Railroad Darwin Winfield, Manager of Public Affairs, Atmos Energy Co-Chair, Women United: Susan K. Medina, Principal, SKM Communication Strategies LLC Co-Chair, Women United: Brooke Goggans, Mosaic Strategy Partners Chair, NE Steering Committee: Kristin James, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services, North Richland Hills Chair, Arlington Steering Committee: Patra Stroemer, Retired Engineer, Lockheed Martin