United Ways survey Texas families on economic impact of pandemic

United Ways across Texas and the state organization, United Ways of Texas, are launching a statewide survey today to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on Texas families.

The survey will remain open through June 24. Individual responses are confidential.

All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID-19 survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txCOVID19impact

“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID-19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”

Before the pandemic hit, more than one in four Texas households were already struggling, led by workers who were unable to earn enough to cover the basics or to save for an unexpected life crisis or loss of a job, the organization said in a news release.

For many Texans, the economic crisis has stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that Texas families are navigating.

“On a daily basis, United Ways across our state are focused on helping Texans thrive. With COVID-19, the needs of Texas families, many who were already struggling prior to the pandemic, have been amplified, with disruptions in workforce, childcare, school and overall life,” said Cuellar Rojas.

“H-E-B is committed, now more than ever, to supporting Texans. As a long-time, proud partner and supporter of communities, H-E-B recognizes the importance of seeking out a deeper understanding of the challenges ahead for Texas families across our state. H-E-B and United Way proudly support and encourage Texans Helping Texans,” said Bea Lopez, H-E-B Unit Director and United Ways of Texas Board Chair.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Cuellar Rojas said. “United Way wants to listen and learn so we can know how best to help those Texans who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”