Newsmakers: Vasseur named chair at Stage West

REAL ESTATE

Nathan Vasseur, a Principal at Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. has been named Chair of the Board of Directors of Stage West. Vasseur joined the Stage West Board in 2016. He replaces Larry Anfin, the previous chair of the board of directors.

ENGINEERING

Baird, Hampton & Brown, a multi-disciplinary engineering firm, recently announced 10 promotions to further the company’s growth and expertise.

Craig Gregory, PE, Senior Electrical Engineer, has been promoted to vice president of Facilities Engineering in recognition of his efforts in strengthening the company’s industrial partnerships with Dannon, Gatorade, Lockheed Martin, and Pepsi. During his 27 years at BHB, he has provided the design, supervision and project management for medium voltage distribution for overhead and underground systems and for building power, lighting, and control systems.

Additionally, Shonnah Driver, Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Senior Associate. Starting at BHB in 2008 as a part-time intern, her role now consists of client development and follow-up, managing marketing activities, and enhancing community citizenship. Driver was the first woman and non-technical professional named associate with the firm.

BHB also promoted Civil Engineer, Skylar Wierzbicki, PE to Project Manager. Along with her current role, she will now be tasked with the planning, delegation, execution, and success of projects from start to finish.

The following seven individuals were promoted to Associate of the firm: Ali Buron, PE, Mechanical Engineer; Allen Grammer, PE, Mechanical Engineer; Joe LaCroix, PE, Civil Engineer; Saul Martinez, PE, Mechanical Engineer; Jeremy Snyder, PE, Mechanical Engineer; Chad Wallace, PE, Civil Engineer; and Thomas Wilson, PE, Electrical Engineer.

GOVERNMENT

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Celeste Caballero, M.D. and Mindi McLain to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee for terms set to expire on Jan. 15, 2022. Additionally, he appointed Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D., Taylor Gillig, and Gabrielle Rich, D.O. for terms set to expire on Jan. 15, 2024 and appointed Michael Burley and Sharmila Dissanaike, M.D. for terms set to expire on Jan. 15, 2026.

Gillig of Arlington is the CEO and Co-Founder of The Cookery. He is a United States Marine combat veteran and served as an Infantry Officer in Afghanistan. He is a member of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Professional Chapter of the Adam Smith Society, American Legion, and The Elks. Gillig received a bachelor of arts in history from the University of California–Santa Barbara and a master of business administration in finance and strategy from Southern Methodist University.

Burley of Southlake is currently the Regional Administrator for Region VI at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Prior to his current appointment, he served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel. Burley received a bachelor of arts in political science from Clemson University.

HONORS/RECOGNITIONS

Three members of the James L. West Center for Dementia Care were selected for recognition by LeadingAge Texas late in 2020 for excellence in post-acute care, mentorship and advancing public trust in the sector.

Cheryl Harding, president and CEO, was named recipient of the Dr. Herbert Shore Outstanding Mentor award; Medical Director Dr. Janice Knebl, interim chair and professor, Internal Medicine & Geriatrics, at the Health Science Center, was recognized for Excellence in Research; and Education; and Cathy Neece Brown, vice president of mission support, was named recipient of the Public Trust award.

LAW

Benson Varghese, managing partner of Varghese Summersett, is the new president of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (TCCDLA). Varghese was elected Dec. 11 during the bar association’s virtual monthly luncheon in Fort Worth and took office Jan. 1. He was among 12 criminal defense attorneys named to the 2021 TCCDLA Executive Board.

The organization’s membership is overseen by officers and directors who are elected annually. The outgoing president, Gary Smart, officially passed the torch on New Year’s Day to the new executive board: President, Benson Varghese; President Elect, Harold Johnson; 1st Vice President, Emily LaChance; Vice President, Leigh Davis; Treasurer, William Biggs; Secretary, Miles Brissette; Membership, Monroe Solomon; and Directors Gary Smart, Rose Anna Salinas, Dewayne Huston, Elizabeth Cortright and Brad Shaw.

Brackett & Ellis has announced the recent addition of Michael Raeder. Before joining Brackett & Ellis, Raeder was a senior trial attorney for Susan L. Florence & Associates in Dallas. His practice focuses primarily on insurance defense litigation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Rader to our firm and are confident that he will make a great addition to our ligation practice,” Brackett & Ellis said.

NONPROFITS

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth has named Mike Brown as itsnew president and CEO, replacing Tony Shuman who served as president and CEO of the Fort Worth Y for almost 20 years before retiring last fall.

Brown comes to Fort Worth from the YMCA of Central New York where he served as president and CEO with an operating budget of $24 million and more than 1,500 full-time staff.

OFFICE PRODUCTS

Vari, a workspace innovation company, adds another experienced industry leader, Kevin Wierenga to its team of executives, the company said in a news release.

As senior vice president of sales, Wierenga will lead the company’s overall sales strategy, which includes entering several new markets in the U.S.

OIL AND GAS

Valor Mineral Management LLC, a mineral asset management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, has announced the addition of Jason Beck, CPL, CTFA as Director of Institutional Mineral Management.

CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company has named Kelly Larty as the new assistant regional sales manager for its Southlake/Colleyville Regional Office. Larty joins district sales manager Tim Gauntt and Brad Horak, additional assistant regional sales manager in leading the office with more than 90 real estate professionals.

SPORTS

The Texas Rangers have announced several front office promotions in business operations, effective immediately as part of a wide-ranging strategic ticketing and sales plan initiated by the move of the team into Globe Life Field.

The promotions:

– Dan Hessling – from Director, Season Tickets to Vice President, Ticket Sales;

­– Nick Richardson – from Director, New Business Development to Vice President, Ticket Retention & Business Development; and

– Katie Morgan – from Director, Business Analytics to Vice President, Business Analytics & Ticket Strategy.

In addition, Assistant Vice President of Events Jared Schrom has been promoted to Vice President, Events.

Richardson, who has been with the Rangers ticket sales group since 2004, will add a new area to his business development duties, building out a long-term plan around the club’s renewal business, focusing on premium season ticket and suite holder renewals. He will continue to report to senior ticketing leader Paige Farragut, who, as part of the re-organization, takes on the title of Senior Vice President, Ticket Retention & Premium Services.

Hessling will now oversee the group sales team in addition to his previous responsibilities managing season ticket sales. He has been with the organization since 2012 with extensive season and ticket sales experience.

The Texas Rangers have announced that Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman has also assumed the role of President of Business Operations, effective immediately.

Leibman, an original member of the team’s current ownership group, has served as Chairman of the Texas Rangers Ownership Committee and Chief Operating Officer during his tenure with the organization.

As President of Business Operations, Leibman oversees all of the club’s revenue and business operations areas, serves as the Chairman of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, and works closely with Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis on future development opportunities.