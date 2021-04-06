Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America support Tarrant Area Food Bank

Walmart and Sam’s Club have launched the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, which benefits Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and nationwide network of 200 local food banks, including the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The campaign in partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club suppliers, customers and members runs online and in store through May 3.

The need for food assistance has increased due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, Walmart and Sam’s Club said in an announcement.

Prior to the pandemic, 35 million people faced hunger in the U.S., according to the USDA. Now, Feeding America estimates that 42 million people may face hunger, including one in six children as a result of the pandemic.

“Fort Worth has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club are longstanding partners in the fight to end hunger,” said Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner. “The Tarrant Area Food Bank is grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support of this campaign.”

There are three easy ways for customers and members to participate:

– Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub – Round-up at check-out on www.Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

– For every participating product purchased in store or online at www.Walmart.com or www.SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

To support the Tarrant Area Food Bank customers and members shopping at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs can look for select products from these 27 participating suppliers: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, GoGo squeeZ, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.