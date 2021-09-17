Wells Fargo donates nearly $300k for affordable housing in North Texas

Wells Fargo has announced $299,000 in grants to five housing organizations in North Texas, including Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, Trinity Habitat for Humanity in Fort Worth, Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls, and Rebuilding Together North Texas.

These affiliates are part of more than 220 organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country, the company said in a news release.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” Scott Wallace, Wells Fargo North Texas Region Bank President, said in the announcement. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together in providing homeownership opportunities for hundreds of families nationwide through Wells Fargo Builds.”

The funding will help these organizations build, repair, and renovate homes in their local communities to assist more families facing financial difficulties with housing-related expenses.

“We are grateful for the long-term and continued partnership with Wells Fargo through Wells Fargo Builds,” said Gage Yager, Trinity Habitat CEO. “Wells Fargo understands the importance of affordable housing and this support helps us further our work of serving families and helping neighborhoods thrive.”

“Habitat for Humanity of Denton County constructs affordable houses for low-income families who otherwise would not be able to own their own home,” said Lora Blakeslee Atkinson, MNM, Executive Director at Habitat Denton County. “We are grateful to Wells Fargo for supporting and joining us in our efforts to build these homes alongside hardworking families and experience their joy in discovering the possibility of homeownership.”

The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International and Rebuilding Together through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in more than 40 states through the initiative this year, the company said. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.