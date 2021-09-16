West Texas Komen walk to be virtual this year

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced that its signature fundraising event in West Texas will be held virtually Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The 2021 event will not be held in its traditional fashion again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead will unite people together from their homes and neighborhoods all across the area.

This year’s event provides new ways to engage and experience Komen’s mission and enables individuals to connect with the Komen breast cancer community from their own homes or neighborhoods. The event brings together the power of one community to fund one mission to end breast cancer forever. Visit komen.org/nwtxwalk to sign up and begin fundraising.

“We are excited to join together as one community,” said Sofia Olivarez, Susan G. Komen Executive Director. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with government health guidance and monitoring the evolving risk to our community, many of whom have compromised immune systems and may be unable to receive a COVID vaccine, we will unite as One community from homes and neighborhoods across the area. No matter where you are, we all feel the presence of our one community every step of the way.”

The local virtual event will feature a new audio experience and a community scavenger hunt during their neighborhood walks to help bring the community of hope and compassion together in a new way while they raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. The audio experience will showcase those touched by breast cancer and why they walk and fundraise.

Funds raised by the community support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research, needed patient care and public policy action at all levels of government. Together, we are working to discover the cures while supporting people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

“The power of our community is not about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Olivarez. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”