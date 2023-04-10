Women’s Center to hold Victory Over Violence event

The Women’s Center of Tarrant County will hold its 26th Victory Over Violence (VOV) Walk/Run on Saturday, April 15, at the Trinity Park Duck Pond in Fort Worth.

The race, which kicks off a month-long recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, begins with a 1K fun run at 8 a.m. followed by a 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m. NBC 5 Today morning news anchor Deborah Ferguson will be emcee for the event.

To register for the 2023 Victory Over Violence Walk/Run or make a donation to The Women’s Center, visit the Victory Over Violence website.

“This event means so much to survivors of violence. So many Tarrant County families use this as a way to honor the lives of loved ones who have experienced violence,” Women’s Center President and CEO Laura Hilgart said in a news release. “For survivors, it is a way to bring awareness to the very real issue of sexual assault, childhood sexual abuse and domestic violence.”

For domestic violence survivor Claudia, the release said, the event is a way to show support to other survivors of violence. This year will be Claudia’s 16th time participating in the annual event. Knowing her history of abuse, a friend at work invited her to participate in her first Victory Over Violence Walk/Run.

“The friend that originally invited me eventually stopped putting a team together,” Claudia said. “So, I decided to organize my own team and name it in her honor, Team Hope. It reminds me of the organization’s tag line, which I love : Hope Starts Here. And it’s my way of giving that hope to other survivors.

“I was lucky in that I had the resources to change my life – a great support system and a good job with mental health benefits where I could receive counseling. But so many other women don’t have that. So, I run for them.”

Claudia’s wish is that someone who participates in the event will find the courage to get help and heal from the trauma of violence.

“I truly feel like my life has come full circle,” she said. “I want others to see it is possible. You don’t have to stay there. There’s hope.”

Race Facts:

In the past 25 years, proceeds from the race have helped:

Educate more than 2 million children through the Play it Safe!® Violence Prevention Program on how to recognize, respond to and report abuse. More than 3,300 children have disclosed abuse to Women’s Center trainers following the program.

Provide hospital accompaniment to 13,000 women and men during their forensic rape exam.

Maintain a 24-Hour Rape Crisis Hotline, which has responded to 66,000 calls.

Provide individual and group counseling to more than 23,000 women, men and children, including parents, significant others and family members.

Sexual Violence Statistics:

Every 68 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted.

Nearly one in three Texans will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, with women being twice as likely to be victimized as men.

One in four girls and one in six boys experience some form of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.

1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

Eight out of ten rapes are committed by someone known to the victim.

About The Women’s Center: Established in 1979, The Women’s Center has a mission to inspire and empower women, men and children to overcome violence, crisis and poverty. It is a place where:

Survivors overcome the devastating effects of sexual assault, child sexual abuse and other violence

Families courageously confront crisis and overcome overwhelming obstacles to create a better future.

Women and men move out of poverty and build a more financially stable future by learning the skills needed to pursue new opportunities or advance in their career.

For more information visit the Women’s Center website or call 817-927-4040.

Information for this article was provided by The Women’s Center.