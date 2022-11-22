Wranglers & Wishes: Make-A-Wish event raises $264,000

Make-A-Wish North Texas raised $264,000 during its second annual Wranglers & Wishes event featuring a barbecue dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music at the River Ranch Stockyards.

The Western-themed fundraiser was held Nov. 17 to help achieve the organization’s mission of granting heartfelt wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Suzy and David Nark served as honorary chairs.

“We have been involved with Make-A-Wish for nearly a decade, and we’re passionate about bringing hope and joy to as many children as possible through wish experiences,” said David Nark. “Suzy and I are grateful to serve as the honorary chairs for this year’s event, and we’re excited to continue supporting the Make-A-Wish mission for many years to come.”

“We’re incredibly thankful for the generosity and support of the sponsors and individual donors in our beloved Fort Worth community,” said Kim Elenez, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “Wranglers & Wishes gave us a chance to come together and celebrate the wishes that have been granted this year while raising funds to help even more local children with critical illnesses in the future. It was such a great night!”

This fiscal year, Make-A-Wish North Texas has granted more than 120 wishes for children with critical illnesses. There are still nearly 1,200 children waiting for their wishes to come true across the 161 counties served by the organization. Donations to Make-A-Wish North Texas can be made online.