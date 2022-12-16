YMCA names Chief Innovation & Operations Officer

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth has named Kevin Ervin as the organization’s first Chief Innovation & Operations Officer.

“Our organization has an aggressive 2025 vision. To accomplish these goals, we required a fresh approach – including adjusting the title and responsibility of the traditional COO role to encompass more than operations and approach our strategic direction innovatively and collaboratively,” YMCA president and CEO Mike Brown said in a news release. “We found that unique mix of talent, drive and creativity in Kevin Ervin.”

Ervin comes to the Fort Worth area from Brooklyn, New York, where he worked to level the playing field for under-resourced, underserved communities.

“Joining the YMCA means being able to impact communities on a scale folks in my industry only dream of, being able to stand on the shoulders of community builders, champions of change, and those who’ve always had a penchant for progress, and continue to carry that torch,” Ervin said.

Ervin was drawn to a career in community service while spending summers at New Jersey’s Camp Vacamas, where he also expanded his appreciation of cultural exploration. While attending the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut, Ervin combined his musical talents and leadership skills to unite the entire school around hope and peace after 9/11.

Following graduation, Ervin pursued his passion for working with young people. Seeing a need for safe and enriching after-school programming in his community, he raised $135,000 in one month to start the GLOW initiative and over time grew the program to serve students from 16 schools in three independently operated locations. His efforts earned him leadership fellowships from the Center for Creative Leadership and the Rutgers Institute of Ethical Leadership.

Ervin continued to apply his skills in both operational and program design through youth development at the Renaissance Youth Center, where he developed after-school and teen programming and generated over $2 million in funding to expand the work. He later served in operations and administrative roles at Satellite Academy High School, part of the New York City Department of Education. During the pandemic, he led Change for Kids, helping both the organization and communities thrive despite tumultuous times.

“Coming into the role of chief innovation & operations officer, I bring innovative thought and maverick behaviors – doing what hasn’t been done in order to get what we’ve never had,” Ervin said. “Undergirding those skills is my ability to operationalize ideas to get the job done. Our duty is to the community, and they deserve to be given the best version of the YMCA anyone has ever seen.”

Ervin holds a Bachelor of Science in leadership from Northeastern University, an Executive Master of Public Administration from New York University, and a Master of Arts in creative media and technology from Berklee NYC.