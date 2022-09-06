YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth names chief marketing officer

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth has appointed Christy Jones as chief marketing officer, the organizaton announced today.

Jones will oversee marketing and growth initiatives and lead a team implementing outreach for the organization, which serves Tarrant, Hood and Johnson counties with programs designed to empower youth, improve health and inspire social responsibility, the YMCA said in a news release.

Jones joins the YMCA as it embarks on an ambitious effort to enhance its presence and find innovative ways to serve well-being across the region by investing in people, facilities, programs and partnerships across the public, private, nonprofit and philanthropic sectors, the release said. Examples include plans to build a state-of-the-art facility to replace the existing Northwest YMCA and efforts to renovate, expand and enhance services at its Eastside YMCA.

Jones brings more than 20 years of experience to her role at the YMCA, having held leadership positions in the corporate, health care and nonprofit sectors. Most recently she served as senior vice president of marketing and strategic alignment with Camp Fire First Texas, which supports early childhood educators and provides learning programs for children and youth.

“Christy brings extensive experience in connecting nonprofits and other groups to the people they serve, and her leadership will be invaluable as we work to meet the growing and changing needs of our communities,” said Mike Brown, YMCA president and CEO. “She is fully committed to our mission of transforming lives and strengthening families.”

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Missouri State University and a Nonprofit Management Certificate from CNM. She is an active member of both the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and Chief, an organization that provides networking, support and programming for women executive leaders. Jones is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Fort Worth’s LeadingEdge program for emerging leaders.