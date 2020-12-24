Robert Francis: The sequel to It’s A Wonderful Life: The Sequel

My last column, It’s A Wonderful Life: The Sequel, was about a great, if tragic, sign in Abilene that sort of tells the tale of 2020. Abilene’s Paramount Theatre annually offers a showing of the film classic, It’s A Wonderful Life, but this year, it was cancelled, so they posted that on their marquee. The photo spoke to me because of 2020’s many issues and because my niece and her family have taken some great photos under the sign.

I asked readers to send me some photos/graphics that spoke to them about 2020. I also sent a separate message to my niece to see if she could gather her family together to recreate the photo with the 2020 addendum. She didn’t gather the family, but she got some photos of herself with the sign and it certainly adds to the message of the sign. Thanks Melissa Boisvert. You’re always a movie star in your uncle’s eyes.

Melissa also sent a photo of a graphic I have seen around the social media. It’s just a graphic of the year 2020, with a somewhat subtle message for the year. The other image I’ve seen often on social media to represent 2020 is a big dumpster fire with the words, “Goodbye 2020.” Amen to that.