Bill Thompson: Didn’t see it at first glance, but Betsy Price is a leader

I’ve spent a lot of years writing columns about Fort Worth politics, first for the Star-Telegram and then the Business Press, which means I’ve spent a lot of time watching, arguing with and writing about Fort Worth mayors.

When I first got to town, the mayor was Bob Bolen, a uniquely charismatic character who looked like Ichabod Crane and ran the city like Chicago strongman Richard J. Daley. Bolen, who died seven years ago this month, was born in the Windy City, educated at Texas A&M (he was a deft practitioner of the self-deprecating Aggie joke) and honed his political skills as a Fort Worth businessman armed with a deceptive arsenal of down-home charm and aw-shucks savvy.

Bolen sometimes got so exasperated by my shocking ignorance of municipal governance that he wanted to toss me into the Trinity River. But he never stopped speaking to me and was always cordial, before and after he left office. I still remember the day I showed up for the press conference he called to announce that he would not seek re-election in 1991 and he said, “Have you come to bury me?”

“No, Mr. Mayor,” I replied, “I’ve come to praise you.”

I could hardly blame him if he didn’t believe me but I tried to be fair in assessing his tenure and I think he appreciated that.

Bolen was succeeded by Kay Granger, who later resigned to run for Congress and was eventually succeeded by Kenneth Barr after acting mayor Jewel Woods served out Granger’s term. Then came Mike Moncrief, an imposing figure who inspired equal measures of admiration and contempt. All these mayors had strengths and weaknesses as public officials. All were interesting individuals; for better or worse, all made their mark at City Hall.

When Betsy Price was elected 10 years ago, I was in Maine, trying to learn how to type with frozen fingers and how to keep my ancient rear-wheel drive SUV from sliding off icy roads. By the time I got back to Fort Worth and the Business Press, Price was serving her second term at City Hall and I really had no idea how she stacked up in comparison to the previous mayors I’d observed and dealt with.

My early impression was that Price was a popular mayor appreciated more for her accessibility and effervescent personality than any meaningful accomplishments. It seemed unfair to dismiss her as a photo-op mayor, a ribbon-cutting celebrity/politician, but I had a hard time getting beyond that characterization.

In 2018, as Price served her fourth two-year term as mayor, everything changed.

No local official with any degree of power or influence had ever dared to say a disparaging word about the Tarrant Regional Water Board and its horrifying mismanagement of the public-works boondoggle best known as the Trinity River Vision, aka Panther Island. But with the project awash in red ink, unbuilt bridges and unfulfilled promises of economic windfalls, Betsy Price suddenly started asking questions. Why was the federal government refusing to release promised money to complete the project as its price tag rose to more than a billion dollars? Why was the water board and its subordinate agency the Trinity River Vision Authority refusing to acknowledge its mistakes, much less taking action to correct them?

The city of Fort Worth, one of several public entities on the financial hook for the project – and by far the most important – wanted answers and was determined to get them, Price said. She forced an independent audit of the project, which led to management changes and increased transparency.

Panther Island is still languishing in financial limbo and the responsible agencies still refuse to accept responsibility for their failures but for the first time in its history the project’s management has been flushed out of the shadows and is subject to a measure of public scrutiny. All because the mayor of Fort Worth did what no other public official had the nerve to do: step up to the plate and say enough is enough.

Then, five months into Price’s unprecedented fifth term as mayor, a white cop shot and killed a black woman named Atatiana Jefferson as she minded her own business inside her Fort Worth home. The relationship between Fort Worth police and the city’s African American community, as in other cities around the country, had been strained by previous incidents involving white cops and Black citizens.

The city was poised for disaster. It seemed only a matter of time before all hell broke loose.

Mishandling of these incidents was rampant in other cities. Officials were reluctant to accept responsibility, police departments dragged their feet when it came disciplining officers, angry citizens were marginalized or ignored.

Knowing all that, Price acted immediately. She accepted responsibility and apologized on behalf of the city. She ordered the city manager to recruit an independent panel of experts to evaluate the city’s training and management of police officers. When the shooting sparked protests across the city, Price and police chief Ed Kraus did their best to see that the protesters were treated with as much respect and restraint as public order would allow.

The mayor’s actions didn’t satisfy everyone, of course, but they demonstrated a degree of proactive leadership rarely seen here or elsewhere.

As if all that weren’t enough to prove any mayor’s mettle, 2020 brought the coronavirus pandemic and challenges that no elected leader could possibly be prepared to confront. Price faced some criticism for being slow to react but she bravely walked a tightrope between locking down the city against the threat of COVID-19 and trying to minimize the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic in every corner of the nation and the world.

Leadership is judged by results, but it’s also judged by a leader’s willingness to lead, to accept the burden of responsibility. As she navigates the final months of her final term, Mayor Betsy Price has met the test of leadership.