Bill Thompson: I’m on the same side as WHO?

If someone had told me a week or so ago that I would wake up one day soon and find myself in complete agreement with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez I would have said, “What, are ya nuts?”

But here I am, on board with the Senate minority leader, the speaker of the House and the most wild-eyed-radical-left-wing Democrat on the planet, the New York congresswoman affectionately known as AOC on the subject of stimulus payments for pandemic-ravaged American households. The consolation for me, the good news you might say, is that my kinship with liberal Democrats on this issue also puts me in league with President Donald Trump, which is far more familiar territory for someone who generally gravitates toward the conservative end of the political spectrum.

When Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called the $600 individual payments included in the recently passed (and eventually signed) COVID relief bill “a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic” I startled myself by shouting, “Yes, Gabby, you are right!” It was the first time I’d agreed with Gabbard since she took issue with the Green New Deal during her short-lived campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

I was getting queasy about my newfound liberal leanings when Trump came to my rescue by blasting the $600 payments and refusing to sign the virus relief package. Unfortunately, his sudden desire to send every American $2,000 came way too late and temporarily jeopardized even the smaller payments promised in the bill. He finally relented, signed the bill and challenged Congress to increase the payments in separate legislation.

You’d think that would have opened the door for conservative Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul to join the bipartisan bandwagon for bigger payments that got rolling after Trump revved the engine. Nope. Mitchell promptly locked down the higher payments by tying them to other proposals that he knew Democrats would never support, and conservatives like Paul and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said the payments were a bad idea because they would help some people who haven’t suffered economically from the pandemic.

Haven’t suffered? Are they kidding? Everyone has suffered, economically and otherwise. Even people who haven’t lost their jobs or been infected with coronavirus have endured financial anxiety as employers struggle to make ends meet and many families have encountered unexpected expenses related to the technological demands of working at home and/or providing “virtual learning” tools for children whose schools were shut down because of COVID.

Some Republicans have derided the stimulus payments as “free money” – government handouts. Free money? Where do these budget hawks think this money comes from? Every dollar the government spends – including the generous salaries and benefits paid to members of Congress – belongs to taxpayers.

According to thebalance.com, a personal finance website that tracks such things, 29.8 percent of the average American’s earnings went to federal taxes in 2019. The average salary was $61,723 – well below the $75,000 limit set for COVID relief payments – so the average taxpayer forked over $18,368 to the government. And Mitch McConnell doesn’t want to give back $2,000?

Maybe Republicans would like the $2,000 payment better if we called it a tax cut. Of course, that would turn off Democrats, who love tax increases and hate tax cuts.

The bottom line, as usual: Too bad for the people.