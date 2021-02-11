Bill Thompson: It’s a no-brainer – don’t drive on ice

I grew up in the Midwest, in Southern Illinois, where we once had 20 inches of snow on Easter Sunday. I lived in Northeast Pennsylvania, where snow and ice were as commonplace as a coal-burning furnace. My first winter in Texas, there was an ice storm and somebody plowed into my car while I was stopped at a stop sign in downtown Fort Worth.

Then I moved to Maine.

I was living in Central Maine, in a picturesque old river town called Waterville, but often had to travel 90 miles south to Portland for business meetings. One day it started snowing in Portland at 9 a.m. and snowed all day. By the time I started north, I was driving in a blinding snowstorm on a slick-as-glass interstate highway. I drove slowly, trying to be as careful as I could be. About half a mile from the Waterville exit, my old Ford Explorer suddenly started spinning and slid off the road into a ditch. Less than two weeks later, it happened again on the same stretch of highway, going in the other direction.

The moral of the story: If you think you know how to drive on snow and ice, you don’t. Even if you’re careful, bad things can happen.

When you’re not careful, really bad things can happen.

We don’t know exactly what started Thursday morning’s horrific 100-car pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth. Maybe someone was driving too fast on the icy highway. Or maybe someone was trying to be careful but just lost control, like I did on that slick road in Maine, slid into another vehicle and chaos ensued.

But one thing we do know because we’ve seen video from various sources: As the crash scene grew, vehicles that were traveling too fast to begin with and not slowing down as they approached, kept crashing into those ahead, adding to the pileup. When the crashing finally stopped, at least six people had been killed, dozens more were injured and many were trapped in their vehicles. It was an unfathomable disaster, perhaps unavoidable at the start but clearly far worse than it had to be because people were going too fast, not paying attention, not reacting to conditions ….

Blame this tragedy on the weather if you want to, but its magnitude was the result of human carelessness.

People like to crack jokes about Texans not knowing how to drive on ice but that second time I slid off the road in Maine mine was the sixth or seventh car into the ditch. My car was the only one with Texas license plates.

Some of the drivers got out of their stranded cars while we waited for tow trucks and compared notes. “The guy in front of me swerved and I couldn’t avoid him,” one said. “I don’t know what happened, I just started spinning,” said another.

When my tow truck finally arrived after what seemed like an excessive amount of time, the driver apologized for taking so long to respond. “I had to keep stopping along the way to pull people out of the ditch,” he said.

I’ll say it again. If you think you know how to drive on snow and ice, you don’t. Nobody knows how to drive on snow and ice.

The best thing to do when there’s freezing rain, sleet or snow is stay home. Don’t drive. Public safety officials and TV news and weather folks were advising people to stay off the roads before the I-35 crash Thursday morning and begging them to stay home after it happened.

I heard a TV reporter say he’d been told by a public safety official that many of the people who were involved in accidents Thursday morning in and around Fort Worth had no reason to be driving. They weren’t going to work. They weren’t headed for someplace they absolutely needed to be.

“Some of them were just curious about what conditions were like,” the reporter said.

Unbelievable.

Lucky me, I’ve been working at home because of the pandemic. Sunshine, rain, snow, sleet – no matter what, I don’t have to drive. But the truth is, even before staying home became a necessity, I had reached the point where I wouldn’t venture out in bad weather. I guess I was just too scared to go out. I’d been burned too often. I’d seen too many pictures of chain reaction crashes. I didn’t want to be involved in one.

In the wake of Thursday’s tragedy, officials have been warning us to slow down, leave plenty of distance between vehicles, wear our seatbelts. All that is important to remember if you have to drive.

But before you go, ask yourself one question: Do I really have to drive?