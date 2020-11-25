58.5 F
Opinion Bill Thompson: Love ’em or hate ’em, Happy Holidays!
Opinion

Bill Thompson: Love ’em or hate ’em, Happy Holidays!

By Bill Thompson
Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash

Bill Thompson
Thompson is a native of East St. Louis, Ill., where he developed a lifelong love of the St. Louis Cardinals (all-time favorite player, Stan Musial; runner-up, Lou Brock). He’s been editor of daily newspapers in Illinois, New Jersey and Maine, where he spent four teeth-chattering winters in-between two of his three stints with the Fort Worth Business Press. But Thompson’s favorite job over the years has been riling up readers with opinion columns and editorials on topics ranging from politics to sports to curious shenanigans at City Hall. A newspaper in Pennsylvania once marketed him as “the man you love to hate.” He wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram from 1987 to 2001, when he left in the first wave of buyouts and layoffs perpetrated by a now-defunct company called Knight Ridder. He still misses that job. He doesn’t miss Knight Ridder.

For a lot of people, “holiday depression” begins around Thanksgiving, or maybe around the time Christmas songs start blaring on the radio and retail stores’ public address systems – a time that seems to arrive earlier every year.

There are many reasons why some of us get sad or angry at holiday time. Some people just hate the holidays – the crowds, the traffic, the pressure of shopping for gifts. Some have lost loved ones or suffered personal setbacks at this time of year and the hoopla stirs up unwelcome memories. There could be as many reasons for hating the holidays as there are holiday haters.

There are, of course, people who love the holidays and those folks are baffled by the naysayers. If you relish the hustle, the bustle, the music, even the prospect of a Christmas snowfall, you simply can’t understand the opposing view.

The 2020 holidays, sad to say, will be difficult for everyone. The seemingly endless months of the coronavirus pandemic have cast a pall over virtually every aspect of our lives. The onslaught of illness and death has been unbearable, the loss of livelihoods unthinkable, the loss of freedom to come and go as we please intolerable.

And it’s all compounded by the mind-boggling rancor of our politics. If we hoped the Nov. 3 election would bring us unity, or at least a truce, we were disappointed. The election gave us a new president, one who has promised to bring us together, but the immediate aftermath only added to the acrimony.

No one needs the holidays to flirt with depression this year. COVID-19 and politics have given us all the gloom we can fathom.

But take heart. Hope is on the horizon.

President Trump seems to be coming to grips with his defeat, even as he refuses to formally concede. President-elect Biden is busily building his administration, making daily announcements of Cabinet appointments and other hires. Happy or not with the election results, all Americans should rejoice that the democratic process is once again delivering an orderly transition of power, allowing voters to turn their attention to more pressing concerns, like finding ways to celebrate the holidays without spreading the virus that has dominated our lives for so long.

There’s more. At least three vaccines are nearly ready for distribution to fight the virus. The stock market keeps breaking records, suggesting the economy could be on the mend. And with the election in the rearview mirror, maybe – just maybe – the country can get past the bitterness that divides us.

I confess to being a tireless – some would say tiresome – pessimist and a chronic Scrooge, a bah humbug guy who impatiently counts the days till the new year and the end of the holiday season.

But this time around, as we navigate the fading days of the worst year in memory, I’m pleading no contest to any holiday spirit the world can muster. No bah humbug from me. No complaining about those Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel or the millionth rendition of That Holiday Feeling on the car radio.

2020 has been a tough year. Anything we can do to end it on a high note, to take the edge off the misery and focus on a brighter future, is worth doing – even if means putting aside a hard-to-shake propensity for complaining about the holidays. Heck, I might even make a secret wish for a Christmas snowfall.

