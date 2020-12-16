Bill Thompson: Stop coughing, Joe – Kamala could be hazardous to our health

On March 4, 1841, William Henry Harrison was sworn in as the ninth president of the United States. When he delivered his nearly two hour inaugural address on a chilly Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., Harrison was 68 years old. A month later he was dead.

Harrison took office as the oldest president in the nation’s history, a record broken in 1981 by 69-year-old Ronald Reagan and broken again in 2017 when Donald Trump became president at age 70.

When 78-year-old Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, he will become the oldest president ever.

All this is historical trivia, of course, but for some reason it came to mind Monday night as Biden coughed, gagged and constantly cleared his throat through a post-electoral-vote victory speech that, for better or worse, served as a reminder of his age and the health hazards that face anyone navigating the eighth decade of life in our dangerous world.

Trump survived an October bout with COVID-19, apparently none the worse for wear, but as the medical experts tirelessly remind us the elderly are among those at greatest risk for serious illness and death from coronavirus. Watching a man who is just weeks away from becoming America’s oldest-ever commander in chief trying to assert his leadership and articulate his desire to unify the country while struggling with obvious respiratory distress was unsettling, to say the least.

My first thought, a morbid one I admit, was “My gosh, what would happen if he got sick and died before Inauguration Day?”

With Trump still claiming he won the election and vowing to keep fighting to prove it, would the incumbent president try to remain in office in the absence of a certified president-elect to replace him? He might. He’s tried just about everything else.

Be not afraid, Trump-haters. The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution leaves no doubt about what happens if the incoming president goes to the big White House in the sky before he takes the presidential oath:

“If, at the time fixed for the beginning of the term of the President, the President elect shall have died, the Vice President elect shall become President.”

President Kamala Harris?

Yikes!

I haven’t hoped this hard for a president to survive his term since George H.W. Bush picked dopey Dan Quayle to be VP in 1988. The idea of Quayle lurking a fragile heartbeat from the Oval Office haunted me so relentlessly during Bush’s presidency that I refused to vote for him in 1992 – a decision I started regretting about two minutes into Bill Clinton’s inaugural address and continued to regret for the next eight years. Bush lived to be 94, as it turned out, and James Danforth Quayle disappeared into the woodwork, never to be heard from again.

On the bright side, Kamala Harris is no Dan Quayle. She’s smart, tough and resourceful, and as the first woman – first woman of color, no less – to be elected vice president she’s now an individual of considerable historical significance, no matter what happens over the next four years.

The problem with Harris, for me, is that her political philosophy – to the extent that anyone can ascertain what it is – is not my cup of tea. She was a moving target when she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 primaries but her record as a United States senator suggests she is a far-left liberal who would be a willing ally of the progressive crazies in her party if she suddenly inherited the keys to the Oval Office.

Biden is a liberal, too – he was Barack Obama’s vice president, don’t forget – but he’s generally been considered a “moderate” as Democrats go and he seems to be keeping the party’s wild-eyed socialist wing at arm’s length as he constructs his administration. The jury is out on whether he has the wherewithal to hold the progressives at bay over the long haul but in all his years in government he has never seemed like someone who wanted to turn America into Venezuela.

Harris, on the other hand?

Let’s put it this way. Here’s to your health, Joe Biden. Please take care of yourself.