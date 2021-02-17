Bill Thompson: The power shortage was a wake-up call

I was in Maine when that horrible winter storm blasted North Texas during Super Bowl week in February 2011. Snow, ice, bone-chilling temperatures, rolling power blackouts. It was a rare time in my four winters in New England: I was glad to be there instead of here.

Then, on Feb. 15, 2021, an even rarer occasion – a day when I would have rather been in Maine instead of Texas. At one point Monday morning, I checked the temperature in Waterville, Maine, where I lived for all but one of those frigid winters: 27 degrees. The wind chill was 21. Darn near springlike.

In Fort Worth, meanwhile, the temperature was 5 degrees and the wind chill was 13 below – I said below – zero. The temperature surged to a toasty high of 14 degrees before plunging back to sub-zero levels overnight.

I noticed all this while I was in the early stages of shivering after my power went off just before 8 a.m. I assumed I’d been hit by one of those rolling blackouts the news folks were talking about on TV. I also assumed the power would be restored within an hour or so.

The “or so” turned out to be nine and a half hours. No rolling blackout for me. The blackout rolled to a stop, leaving me powerless both literally and figuratively. I couldn’t get through by phone or online to the power company, Oncor, to report the outage or find out when power might be restored. I put on a coat. I wrapped myself in a blanket. I cursed the people who control the Texas power grid, that mysterious network of energy supply that theoretically allows Texans to stay warm during winter and cool in the summer.

I was feeling sorry for myself, even aggrieved, until I saw a note from a coworker whose power had been off for 10 hours, and then started seeing and hearing news reports about people who were without electricity all day Monday, through the night, and into Tuesday. Turned out I was one of the lucky few who got power back Monday evening; I immediately stopped being angry and started feeling grateful.

But that doesn’t mean I’m not wondering how in the world this could happen in a state that’s among the nation’s leaders in energy production. And I’m not alone in wondering. With many Texans still suffering in cold and darkness, questions are being raised by state and local officials right along with everyone who has suffered from the power outages.

Most of the questions are aimed at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas – ERCOT – the quasi-government agency that manages the state’s power grid under supervision of the state Public Utility Commission. If you’re confused about what exactly ERCOT is – and I know I am – here’s how it describes itself on its website:

“ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature. Its members include consumers, cooperatives, generators, power marketers, retail electric providers, investor-owned electric utilities, transmission and distribution providers and municipally owned electric utilities.”

Still confused? Me too. That definition is about as illuminating as the double talk ERCOT representatives have been dishing up in response to reporters’ questions about the power outages. The bottom line is that ERCOT is responsible for seeing that power companies have enough electricity to serve the needs of their customers – and this week that didn’t happen. The reasons why go beyond just unprecedented winter weather, and a lot of the contributing factors are too technical and complex to be understood by those of us who dutifully pay our electric bill every month and expect the lights to come on when we flip the switch.

We nonetheless have a right to answers and we must demand them. State legislators have called for an investigation and Gov. Greg Abbott is on board with that idea. Abbott’s cooperation is important because he appoints members of the state’s Public Utilities Commission, which oversees ERCOT. If the PUC isn’t doing its job where ERCOT is concerned, then Abbott isn’t doing his job where the PUC is concerned.

All this got kicked around after the Super Bowl debacle 10 years ago but it’s obvious now that nothing changed. What happened this week was unacceptable. The people of Texas cannot allow it to happen again.

But while we’re criticizing the people who deliver the electricity, we need to take a look at ourselves and the way we use it. One thing that’s indisputable is that demand far exceeded supply. Consumers have no control over supply but we have plenty of discretion when it comes to demand.

How many of us ignored the pleas for conservation that went out as this week’s storm approached? Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees, they said. Unplug appliances and electronic devices you’re not using. Turn off the lights when you leave a room. Don’t wash clothes during hours of peak usage.

How many of us followed those guidelines? How many people whose power suddenly went off Monday morning had all the lights on, the dishwasher running, the furnace cranking out tropical warmth, space heaters humming, a couple of TVs blaring, laptops and smartphones charging …. ?

As painful as it was, this week was a wake-up call about our cavalier attitude toward energy conservation. With the new administration in Washington making climate change an urgent priority and launching an unflinching assault on fossil fuels, it just might be that a reckoning is at hand. Americans, especially Texans, have enjoyed the fruits of those ubiquitous oil and gas wells dotting the U.S. landscape for a long time. We’ve never doubted that power would be there when we needed it.

Personally, it doesn’t take much self-examination to realize I’ve been a chronic energy hog. Never worried about it. Now, after shivering in a dark room for nine and a half hours, hoping against hope that the lights would come on, I have to say it. It’s time to start worrying.