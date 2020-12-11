Bill Thompson: We might trust the experts – if they’d earned our trust

As 2020 limps to a close, we look to the new year with relief. The worst year ever is over; 2021 will have to be better. Or will it?

Maybe the arrival of COVID vaccines will finally corral the pandemic. Or maybe it won’t. What if the vaccines aren’t as effective as advertised? What if large numbers of skeptical Americans refuse to get the shots? The so-called experts who are now hanging their hats on mass vaccination are the same experts who have bungled the nation’s response to coronavirus every step of the way. Don’t wear a mask, they said; a mask won’t protect you from the virus and in fact might increase your chances of getting sick. No wait! Do wear a mask; it won’t keep you from getting sick but it will keep you from giving the virus to someone else. No wait! A mask will keep you from getting the virus. We just found a study that says so.

It goes on and on. Indoor dining is bad, outdoor dining is good. No wait! Outdoor dining is bad, too. You need a mask in public but not at home. No wait! You need a mask at home, too. You can catch the virus from your groceries and your mail. No wait! Touching groceries and mail is OK. No wait! It wouldn’t hurt to scrub everything you touch, just in case.

Wash your hands. Use sanitizer. Obey the experts. Maybe you won’t get sick. Or maybe you will.

The people making decisions about how we should deal with COVID-19, from insufferable “medical experts” like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx to arrogant, self-congratulating politicians like Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California, have been hopelessly baffled by this disease, helpless to stop it and stubbornly unwilling to admit they don’t have a clue. So they keep throwing out plans and would-be solutions to control the spread of the virus and all the while the virus keeps spreading.

People who dispute, or worse, ignore the experts’ and officials’ guidance and mandates are constantly subjected to ridicule and condemnation by said experts and officials – and of course by the self-righteous liberal media – as unpatriotic jackasses determined to risk not just their own lives, but the lives of their loved ones and countless innocent bystanders.

Personally, I follow the rules to the best of my ability. I wear a mask. I try to keep my distance from others. I wash my hands until the skin peels off. I have no idea whether all this is protecting me or anyone else but I figure the discomfort and inconvenience of doing it is a small price to pay if it works. And if it doesn’t work? Well, I’m no worse off than I’d be if I didn’t follow the rules, and they can chisel on my tombstone: “At least he tried.”

The Trump-haters have tried to make all this about Trump, because the president has downplayed COVID – even when he caught it – but as with a lot of things Trump is not the cause, he’s the symbol. People who refuse to wear a mask aren’t doing it because Donald Trump doesn’t like masks, they’re doing it because they’re not convinced it helps. And the reason they’re not convinced is because they don’t trust the people who are telling them to do it.

If Fauci, Birx, et al., had been honest from the beginning, if they had gone on TV and said, “Look, folks, we have no idea what to do about this but we need to do something so we’re going to try some things. They may not work. If they don’t, we’ll try something else. We’ll keep at it and we’ll keep trying until we find something that works – or until we all die trying. What we need everyone to do is to understand that everything we’re doing is a shot in the dark but we need you to go along with us and do the things we ask. Surely, trying and failing is better than doing nothing.”

If they had done that, if they had admitted that the only thing they knew was that they didn’t know anything and just pleaded with the country to hang in there and keep trying, maybe everyone would have gotten on board and made beating the virus a national mission with all of us rowing in the same direction, trying and failing and trying again.

Instead, they set themselves up as arbiters of truth where no truth could be found, as bastions of wisdom where no wisdom existed, as purveyors of fact where facts were unobtainable.

So here we are, stumbling into another year, still tortured by the loss of lives and livelihoods inflicted by the virus, still wondering when or if it will ever end. Still begging for answers and seeing only questions.

All we can do is hope. Hope that time and vaccines will wash away the terror. Hope that the coming year will bring redemption and recovery. Hope that our leaders will lead in a way that makes us willing to follow.

We lost a lot in 2020 but we never lost hope. Let’s hope we never do.