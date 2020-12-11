59.1 F
Fort Worth
Friday, December 11, 2020
Search
Opinion Bill Thompson: We might trust the experts – if they’d earned our...
Opinion

Bill Thompson: We might trust the experts – if they’d earned our trust

By Bill Thompson
y'all wear a mask

Other News

News

Texas may receive enough coronavirus vaccine doses for 700,000 people in December, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Edgar Walters -
Texas could receive coronavirus vaccine doses to immunize up to 700,000 Texans in December, assuming U.S. health officials approve coronavirus vaccine candidates from drugmakers...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill Thompson: Love ’em or hate ’em, Happy Holidays!

Bill Thompson -
For a lot of people, “holiday depression” begins around Thanksgiving, or maybe around the time Christmas songs start blaring on the radio and retail...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill’s back and didn’t miss a beat; he’s still making readers mad

Bill Thompson -
“Bill is back,” the boss said in his column announcing my latest comeback as a columnist. Reader reaction was immediate: “Why would you run an...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill Thompson: I voted for Trump. Twice. Sorry, Wanda.

Bill Thompson -
My good friend Don Woodard is fond of calling his wife the Speaker of the House. Don has strong opinions but expresses them quietly,...
Read more
Bill Thompson
Thompson is a native of East St. Louis, Ill., where he developed a lifelong love of the St. Louis Cardinals (all-time favorite player, Stan Musial; runner-up, Lou Brock). He’s been editor of daily newspapers in Illinois, New Jersey and Maine, where he spent four teeth-chattering winters in-between two of his three stints with the Fort Worth Business Press. But Thompson’s favorite job over the years has been riling up readers with opinion columns and editorials on topics ranging from politics to sports to curious shenanigans at City Hall. A newspaper in Pennsylvania once marketed him as “the man you love to hate.” He wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram from 1987 to 2001, when he left in the first wave of buyouts and layoffs perpetrated by a now-defunct company called Knight Ridder. He still misses that job. He doesn’t miss Knight Ridder.

As 2020 limps to a close, we look to the new year with relief. The worst year ever is over; 2021 will have to be better. Or will it?

Maybe the arrival of COVID vaccines will finally corral the pandemic. Or maybe it won’t. What if the vaccines aren’t as effective as advertised? What if large numbers of skeptical Americans refuse to get the shots? The so-called experts who are now hanging their hats on mass vaccination are the same experts who have bungled the nation’s response to coronavirus every step of the way. Don’t wear a mask, they said; a mask won’t protect you from the virus and in fact might increase your chances of getting sick. No wait! Do wear a mask; it won’t keep you from getting sick but it will keep you from giving the virus to someone else. No wait! A mask will keep you from getting the virus. We just found a study that says so.

It goes on and on. Indoor dining is bad, outdoor dining is good. No wait! Outdoor dining is bad, too. You need a mask in public but not at home. No wait! You need a mask at home, too. You can catch the virus from your groceries and your mail. No wait! Touching groceries and mail is OK. No wait! It wouldn’t hurt to scrub everything you touch, just in case.

Wash your hands. Use sanitizer. Obey the experts. Maybe you won’t get sick. Or maybe you will.

The people making decisions about how we should deal with COVID-19, from insufferable “medical experts” like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx to arrogant, self-congratulating politicians like Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California, have been hopelessly baffled by this disease, helpless to stop it and stubbornly unwilling to admit they don’t have a clue. So they keep throwing out plans and would-be solutions to control the spread of the virus and all the while the virus keeps spreading.

People who dispute, or worse, ignore the experts’ and officials’ guidance and mandates are constantly subjected to ridicule and condemnation by said experts and officials – and of course by the self-righteous liberal media – as unpatriotic jackasses determined to risk not just their own lives, but the lives of their loved ones and countless innocent bystanders.

Personally, I follow the rules to the best of my ability. I wear a mask. I try to keep my distance from others. I wash my hands until the skin peels off. I have no idea whether all this is protecting me or anyone else but I figure the discomfort and inconvenience of doing it is a small price to pay if it works. And if it doesn’t work? Well, I’m no worse off than I’d be if I didn’t follow the rules, and they can chisel on my tombstone: “At least he tried.”

The Trump-haters have tried to make all this about Trump, because the president has downplayed COVID – even when he caught it – but as with a lot of things Trump is not the cause, he’s the symbol. People who refuse to wear a mask aren’t doing it because Donald Trump doesn’t like masks, they’re doing it because they’re not convinced it helps. And the reason they’re not convinced is because they don’t trust the people who are telling them to do it.

If Fauci, Birx, et al., had been honest from the beginning, if they had gone on TV and said, “Look, folks, we have no idea what to do about this but we need to do something so we’re going to try some things. They may not work. If they don’t, we’ll try something else. We’ll keep at it and we’ll keep trying until we find something that works – or until we all die trying. What we need everyone to do is to understand that everything we’re doing is a shot in the dark but we need you to go along with us and do the things we ask. Surely, trying and failing is better than doing nothing.”

If they had done that, if they had admitted that the only thing they knew was that they didn’t know anything and just pleaded with the country to hang in there and keep trying, maybe everyone would have gotten on board and made beating the virus a national mission with all of us rowing in the same direction, trying and failing and trying again.

Instead, they set themselves up as arbiters of truth where no truth could be found, as bastions of wisdom where no wisdom existed, as purveyors of fact where facts were unobtainable.

So here we are, stumbling into another year, still tortured by the loss of lives and livelihoods inflicted by the virus, still wondering when or if it will ever end. Still begging for answers and seeing only questions.

All we can do is hope. Hope that time and vaccines will wash away the terror. Hope that the coming year will bring redemption and recovery. Hope that our leaders will lead in a way that makes us willing to follow.

We lost a lot in 2020 but we never lost hope. Let’s hope we never do.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTexas students will still take STAAR tests in 2021, but schools won't be rated on them
Next articleTarrant County reports 14 COVID deaths as medical examiner brings in storage for bodies

Latest News

Energy

Commentary: Rumors of oil’s death have been greatly exaggerated

FWBP Staff -
M. Ray Perryman Among the myriad industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is one particularly critical to Texas: oil!As much of the global economy shut down...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill Thompson: How did Trump lose? Not theft, fatigue

Bill Thompson -
I thought Donald Trump would win in 2016. I thought he would win again in 2020, and by golly he got enough votes to...
Read more
Culture

🔒 Robert Francis: Dance Hall Days

Robert Francis -
For all the Baptist and Churches of Christ raising their steeples to the sky as the center of life in small Texas towns, there...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Robert Francis: From the Top O’ the Hill to Vegas, Binion’s legacy lives on

Robert Francis -
I’m always on the lookout for some old mysteries being solved and very often our Associated Press news feed provides some satisfaction. Surprisingly, or...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Richard Connor: Fort Worth Piers into future, sees City Hall

Richard Connor -
What would Marvin Girouard think? He was CEO and oversaw creation of what is now known as the Pier 1 Building. It opened amid much...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101