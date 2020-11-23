Bill’s back and didn’t miss a beat; he’s still making readers mad

“Bill is back,” the boss said in his column announcing my latest comeback as a columnist. Reader reaction was immediate:

“Why would you run an opinion piece from Bill Thompson? Nice to see the type of delusions sane people are up against but how dare you even put that out there? Makes me sick.”

Yep, I’m back. One column in and I’m already generating hate mail.

As a columnist, I’ve said “farewell” and “I’m back” more times than Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts fighter and sometime boxer who keeps retiring but can’t seem to stay out of the ring. I guess column-writing and wrangling with angry readers is just too much fun to give up. Kind of like the feeling a boxer gets when his face hits the canvas.

We hear a lot about “reader engagement” these days and that phrase covers the gamut of mail, email, social media and who knows what other forms of electronic and old-school communication. Time was, a handwritten letter delivered by the U.S. Postal System was the most common form of feedback, followed by phone messages transmitted over those wires we still see strung along the nation’s roadways, even though the so-called “landline” is almost as rare as a handshake in the age of coronavirus.

One of my all-time favorite examples of reader feedback via telephone dates back to my time as a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a daily newspaper that once had a tremendous number of loyal readers who eagerly awaited the “thunk” of the paper landing on the front porch each morning (or on the roof, depending on the carrier’s aim that day).

The caller was a woman who was indignant about that day’s column and proceeded to rip me up one side and down the other. She really let me have it, barely pausing to breathe as she took me to task. Finally, she did take a breath and I jumped in.

“Could I ask you a question?” I said.

“All right,” she responded, her hostility ebbing a bit.

“I’m just wondering,” I continued, “if you hate my column this much why do you read it? Why don’t you just skip over it and go on to something in the paper you’d find more enjoyable?”

A few seconds passed before she answered:

“Well, to tell you the truth, I have sort of a problem with low blood pressure and your column gets my heart pumping in the morning.”

“OK then,” I said, “I’m glad to be of service; I’ll do my best to keep making you mad.” We parted on friendly terms, more or less.

Some of my friends – yes, I have friends! – used to wonder if I didn’t secretly enjoy the angry responses, even accusing me good-naturedly of deliberately setting out to make readers mad. I’d go along with the joke, but I don’t know anyone, in or out of the column-writing business, who enjoys being blasted by the people who consume their work product. It’s much more fun when someone says, “Liked your column today”– and, believe it or not, that happens now and then.

Either way, it’s good to be back.