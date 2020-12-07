Robert Francis: From the Top O’ the Hill to Vegas, Binion’s legacy lives on

I’m always on the lookout for some old mysteries being solved and very often our Associated Press news feed provides some satisfaction. Surprisingly, or maybe not surprising at all, Texas often figures in these crimes. Many times someone will commit a crime and head to Texas to seek anonymity. Or maybe they’re heading to Mexico and decide they’ve gone far enough.

So when a story from Idaho showed up in our news feed about a nearly 40-year-old murder being solved, it was not a surprise to see that the alleged murderer had changed his name and lived in Texas for years.

What was a surprise was seeing an old name with some Fort Worth connections: Benny Binion.

All this at the same time that the National Finals Rodeo is taking place here in North Texas, and there’s a connection to that too.

If you don’t know Benny Binion, here’s what the Associated Press story has to say and it sums him up pretty well:

Binion had grown up in Texas, where he developed a lucrative business running illicit gambling operations before moving to Las Vegas to open Binion’s Horseshoe casino.

Books, articles and historians give conflicting accounts of Binion. Some call him a cold-blooded murderer who bought his way into Nevada authorities’ favor. Others call him the patron saint of rodeo, recounting his habit of paying cowboys’ entry fees into the National Finals Rodeo after he convinced government and rodeo officials to make Vegas the permanent home of the world championship finals.

The finals were a boon to all the casinos, filling hotel rooms and gambling halls. Binion started a side business as well, launching what has become an iconic livestock sale at the finals every year.

Some suspected Binion had an ulterior motive when it came to paying cowboys’ entry fees. Rodeo riders are strong and scrappy, and not afraid of getting rough. If they owed Binion a favor, he may have called it in in the form of muscle.

Binion — who died in 1989 — “loved cowboys and would often employ them to do other things for him,” said Doug Swanson, a journalist and author of the book, Blood Aces: The Wild Ride of Benny Binion, the Texas Gangster Who Created Vegas Poker. “And he had a whole house of two-bit thugs, that was his element. They were his pals and people who worked for him. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Benny had a friend who was a pro rodeo competitor and at the same time a killer and a thug.”

It wasn’t clear to the folks in Idaho what brought Mason from the glitz of Vegas to their mining town. Some speculated that he’d repaid his entry fee to Binion by working on the dark side of the casino business and was on the run from the law.

The murder that brought up Binion’s name was that of Dan Woolley, who was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in Idaho. Reportedly, the shooter crossed the street to the town’s other tavern, ordered a drink and declared, “I just killed a man,” according to the AP story.

Then last year investigators discovered the man who shot Dan Woolley was living in Texas under an assumed name.

From the story: Walter Mason, living under the name Walter Allison, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2019, at his home in East County, Texas.

After law enforcement arrived on his Texas doorstep, “Mason made the admission that he had shot Mr. Woolley,” said Justin Oleson, the Custer County prosecutor. “I think it’s interesting that Mason told the officers it was self-defense when Woolley was trying to get these Montana guys off of him.”

The Binion connection is tenuous, perhaps, but still any mention of the notorious gambler and underworld kingpin brings up a relatively unknown part of Dallas-Fort Worth history. Underworld figures rarely leave behind diaries detailing their crimes, after all. And while filmmakers have made careers out of making films about mob ties to Vegas, few have jumped on Binion’s story, which is frankly more interesting than many of those movies (Casino, I’m looking at you)

Binion is well-known for his work in Vegas, but before that he was a force in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Though he only had a second grade education, Binion learned to count at an early age. He quickly earned a reputation in Dallas running gambling and numbers rackets. By 1946, Binion had become the power behind the Top O’ the Hill, an illegal gambling and drinking establishment in Arlington.

Top O’ the Hill was an open secret and attracted Hollywood stars such as Clark Gable, John Wayne, Lana Turner, Gene Autry, Will Rogers, Frank Sinatra and others. Infamous guests reportedly included Jack Ruby and a young couple named Bonnie and Clyde Barrow.

Binion had a long-running feud with another Dallas gambler, Herbert Noble. According to several sources, Noble refused to give in to Binion’s demands for a bigger percentage of his winnings and a price was put on his head. Most sources say there were 13 failed attempts on Noble’s life before one finally accomplished its goal.

But by the late ‘40s, the tide was turning in Texas against gambling establishments (a DA was elected in Dallas who wasn’t on Binion’s payroll) and Binion headed out to Vegas where he purchased the Horseshoe, a place where serious gamblers could ply their trade.

Binion replaced the sawdust on the floors with carpet and treated his gambling customers well, sending limos to pick them up. He also is credited with being the first to offer free drinks to players. He focused on the gambling and didn’t offer music, saying he didn’t want to his money being blown out of a horn.

While Binion may have lived a life that skirted the edge of the law to say the least, he did one thing that most of the mobsters who founded Vegas didn’t: He lived a long life. Binion died of heart failure at age 85 in 1989.

