Commentary: Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP Stands in Solidarity

Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP Stands in Solidarity

Local NAACP president issues the following statement:

The names are many, their names have not been forgotten, their names are being called; names such as Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Eric Garner, Trevon Martin, Tony Timpa, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the latest George Floyd.

The members of the Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are horrified and troubled with continuous taking of lives by police. This Branch stands in solidarity with the families of those who mourn the senseless death of their loved ones.



As we hear the names and see the videos of these senseless killings, as people of deep consciousness we are called to action. Yes, we peacefully protest, but in order to make a real difference, we must have sustained intervention by our community.

The Fort Worth Police Department should enact all of the “8 Can’t Wait” policies, including exhausting other means before shooting and comprehensive reporting, which has proven to reduce police violence by 72%.

As your Branch president, I have had frequent meetings and will continue to have encounters with our police chief and other City of Fort Worth/Tarrant County Law Enforcement officials.



In addition, I urge members of the Branch and the public to become members of the Branch’s Criminal Justice and the Legal Redress Committees.

These Branch committees join hands with other local community organizations to help move police policy.

Our recommendations to help shape the Police Community Review Board is a prime example.

We believe sustained involvement long after these incidences occur will hold law enforcement accountable to the people they serve.

“CIVIL RESPONSIBILITY IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST”

We ask that you pray for these families and join the Fort Worth/Tarrant County NAACP in its sustained efforts to stem this tide of senseless killings.

In Solidarity!

Estella Williams, President