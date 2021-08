By Derek Carson For any contractor endeavoring to work on a federal construction project, the Miller Act should be required reading. That goes for prime contractors and first-tier subcontractors, as well as second-tier subs and certain material suppliers. The Miller Act, codified at 40 U.S.C. §§ 3131-3134, was enacted to protect subcontractors and suppliers against […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free