58.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Opinion Commentary: Area mayors say 'Spread cheer this holiday season, not COVID-19'
Opinion

Commentary: Area mayors say ‘Spread cheer this holiday season, not COVID-19’

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Government

JRB Fort Worth chosen for main operating base for C-130J aircraft

FWBP Staff -
Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth has been selected as a main operating base for eight C-130J aircraft at the 136th Airlift...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash

AP News -
By ERIN HURD of NerdWalletIf you're looking to give to charity this holiday season but don't want to dip into your bank account, donating...
Read more
News

Texas again sets record for new coronavirus infections as testing also sees sustained highs

Edgar Walters Carla Astudillo Chris Essig and Mandi Cai -
Texas health officials reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus infections Wednesday in what appeared to be an all-time high for daily cases. The record comes...
Read more
Opinion

Commentary: Area mayors say ‘Spread cheer this holiday season, not COVID-19’

FWBP Staff -
Mayors of several cities in Tarrant County released the following message: As we enter the holiday season, it’s becoming all too apparent that this year...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/
Mayors of several cities in Tarrant County released the following message:

As we enter the holiday season, it’s becoming all too apparent that this year will end like no other in our lifetimes. As predicted, the fall surge in COVID-19 cases is now upon us, making family get-togethers and holiday gatherings a great public health concern. By now, many of us have been personally impacted by the disease, and we know COVID-19 is nothing to take lightly.

As hard as we know it will be, we strongly encourage everyone to take great caution and consider limiting your contact with family members and others according to CDC recommendations. We’ve been here before, and we were strong together, bringing down the numbers that peaked during the summer. With several vaccines on the way, we are in the homestretch of this terrible pandemic, and we simply need to continue taking the precautions that will keep us safe until we’re all able to be vaccinated.

Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing (six feet is a good measure, preferably outdoors) are the most effective ways to minimize the risk for infection. Researchers have found substantially lower infection rates in areas that observed mask mandates than those that did not. Even a simple cloth mask provides significant protection against coronavirus, scientists have found, reducing the spread of respiratory droplets by as much as 77%.

Because of your diligence this summer, the Tarrant County economy has recovered beyond anything we could have imagined during the spring stay at home orders. Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said earlier this year that wearing masks would be the quickest way to get the economy back on track, and we’ve seen this firsthand up to this point. However, with numbers exponentially increasing over the past couple of weeks, we’ve got to come together as a community and “mask up” to save lives, help our frontline healthcare workers, and keep our economy moving in the right direction.

Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing (six feet is a good measure, preferably outdoors) are the most effective ways to minimize the risk for infection. Researchers have found substantially lower infection rates in areas that observed mask mandates than those that did not. Even a simple cloth mask provides significant protection against coronavirus, scientists have found, reducing the spread of respiratory droplets by as much as 77%.

Because of your diligence this summer, the Tarrant County economy has recovered beyond anything we could have imagined during the spring stay at home orders. Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said earlier this year that wearing masks would be the quickest way to get the economy back on track, and we’ve seen this firsthand up to this point. However, with numbers exponentially increasing over the past couple of weeks, we’ve got to come together as a community and “mask up” to save lives, help our frontline healthcare workers, and keep our economy moving in the right direction.

There is no question – everyone wants to get back to spending time with family and doing the things we love to do. While this holiday season will be tough, we know better times are coming soon. Make the right decisions. Be COVID-19 conscious no matter where you are. Stay home if sick, wear a mask when around others, observe social distancing, practice proper hygiene, and have a plan to keep yourself and others well. Let’s spread cheer this holiday season, instead of COVID-19. We’ve encouraged you before and we’re encouraging you again. Y’all wear a mask!

Betsy Price, Mayor of Fort Worth
Jeff Williams, Mayor of Arlington 
Linda Martin, Mayor of Euless 
Bob Golden, Mayor of Haslet
Pat McGrail, Mayor of Keller
Oscar Trevino, Mayor of North Richland Hills 
Laura Hill, Mayor of Southlake 

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAmericans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings
Next articleTexas again sets record for new coronavirus infections as testing also sees sustained highs

Latest News

Nonprofit

Commentary: When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash

AP News -
By ERIN HURD of NerdWalletIf you're looking to give to charity this holiday season but don't want to dip into your bank account, donating...
Read more
Opinion

Bill Thompson: Love ’em or hate ’em, Happy Holidays!

Bill Thompson -
For a lot of people, “holiday depression” begins around Thanksgiving, or maybe around the time Christmas songs start blaring on the radio and retail...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: Thanksgiving 1954

Robert Francis -
If, god forbid, my home ever catches on fire, I would make sure my family was safe, then the pets (my wife might say...
Read more
Education

COMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution

FWBP Staff -
Making education more affordable and accessible is critical to our future, but simple, across-the-board debt forgiveness is not the best policy. Student debt has been...
Read more
Opinion

Commentary: Empower future doctors by keeping medical education affordable

FWBP Staff -
Is going to medical school still a good investment? As the cost of medical education rises, some would-be future doctors are no doubt beginning...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101