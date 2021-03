Gov. Greg Abbott’s reckless decision to end mask mandates and business capacity limits means the task of saving lives in our state is now in the hands of individual Texans and local business operators. Nothing in Abbott’s order prevents anyone from continuing to follow tried and true practices that were previously required but now will […]

